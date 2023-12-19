Withdraw All Cases Against New Soun Of Ogbomoso For Peace To Reign, Makinde Tells Contestants

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed all the contestants for the throne of Soun of Ogbomoso land to withdraw all cases from the court before the end of this week, else, he would use all executive powers within his ability to fight them to ensure unity and peace.

The governor gave the stern warning after he had presented staff and instrument of office to the new and 21st Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege 111, at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium venue of the elaborate installation.

He gave the directive against the background of a recent dethronement of the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Akindele, whose installation was quashed by the Supreme Court after he had reigned for about 22 years.

The Governor who said he wants peace to continue to reign in Oyo, urged all the contestants to embrace peace and unity and work with the new Soun for the progress of the town and Oyo State in general.

He said, “I have a message for the people who contested this throne with the now coronated Soun of Ogbomoso land. As of last week, some of you are still in court, going about with court orders.

“I am not a lawyer. It is the lawyers who know all about that. What I can say is that the contestation for the throne is behind us and I am looking forward to those in court withdrawing their cases, maybe by the end of this week, as a show of love for Ogbomoso land.

“I need to remind you that in this Oyo State, some people took their monarch to court and after 20 years, the matter went to the Supreme Court, and the Oba was eventually dethroned.

“As of today, both the dethroned Oba, those who took him to court, as well as, the community itself, have not seen any benefit from the action. May this not happen in Ogbomoso land.

“So, the people fighting should stop forthwith. But if they refuse to halt their action and withdraw the cases for peace to reign, as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, we are in the fight together, and I will fight to ensure there is peace and progress in Ogbomoso land by ensuring that whatever the government has in power to fight them, I will use to fight those against the installation of this Oba”.

In his message to the new Soun, Makinde expressed displeasure that the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs has not been functional and united.

He said: “I have been here as governor for five years now. When I assumed office, members of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs were not in accord. They were not having their normal meetings at the House of Chiefs. With your coronation today, I want the Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers to be functional again. In the budget of next year, it is already there that we shall uplift the construction of the House of Chiefs, as well as, the House of Assembly.

“This will create a conducive atmosphere and environment for you and our traditional rulers to hold your meetings and contribute towards the development of Oyo State.

“I am a believer in traditional roles for our rulers. In any settlement where there is no law, things can’t go well. I therefore want your support and those of other traditional rulers in Oyo State. There is a new authority in Oyo State.

“It is before the Oyo State House of Assembly. It is called: “The Rule of Law Enforcement Authority”, and it will soon be passed into law. Please support us”, Makinde pleaded with Soun and his co-Obas.

In attendance to give their loyalty and support to Oba Olaoye were many dignitaries including former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasak who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi: the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume (represented); the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Emir of Ilorin Ibrahim Sulu Gambar, who was represented; former Chief of Staff to late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala (Dr. Saka Balogun): Chairman of FIRS, Chief Zacheaus Adedeji; retired Military Governor of Oyo State Gen. Oladayo Popoola; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, among many others.

The new Soun (USA-based Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor and businessman), said he was no longer a Pastor of any church branch but a father to all Ogbomoso people, ready to work for the town’s progress, growth, and stability security-wise.