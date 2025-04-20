Withchude Interview Series Set To Come Alive In Real-time

Share

Celebrated media entrepreneur, and co founder, RED | for Africa, Chude Jideonwo is ready to bring his fans favorite ‘WithChude interview series ‘ to live audience.

At the press conference to announce the forthcoming WithChude Live show, Jideonwo stated that the interview series coming alive on real time is an answer to the dream of creating a show where people can feel seen, heard, and deeply moved.

Jideonwo emphasised the fact that Nigerian culture does not allow vulnerability, hence the reason many are dieing in silence.

“The reason why this is important is because people’s lives are changed more by stories than any other thing. Stories changed my life. I founded WithChude Live today because I watched an interview between Oprah and Brené Brown, and it was just a process I was dealing with. After that, I said, “You know what, I want to do a show like this for Africa.”

Just like the stories shared by top celebrities featured at WithChude interview series touched lives, WithChude Live show is said to be one of the most emotionally resonant and thought-provoking experiences of the year.

He explained that his expectations for people who will witness the first-ever live edition is that they will feel they are not alone in their journey in live and this is the reason the theme of the show is, ‘ ‘A beautiful day for your mind, heart and spirit.

“I have often asked myself, How do we survive the toughest darkest days of our lives and that is why sharing stories of how we survived, how we made it is important.

The theme for the show says ”A beautiful day for your mind, heart and spirit. By mind, I mean our mental health, by our heart, I mean our emotional health and by our spirit, I mean our spiritual health.

“Celebrities are important because they are people many of us love to see and watch. We see them all the time and we think they are not human beings. We think they don’t go through the same struggles and troubles like we do. When we see them share those struggles, it makes us know that we are not alone,” he said

Answering the question if the show will allow questions from the audience at the live show, Chude Jideonwo explained, “yes, we will accept questions from the audience but they will send in the questions at the venue before the show starts”.

Though the show is meant to express the vulnerability of the guests, Chude pointed out that he and his team will protect their guests because they are doing a service and gaining Nothing in return.

Also speaking at the conference is, Chief Operating Officer of Red Media Africa,

Jennifer Mairo stated that while planning the WithChude Live show, they wanted notable people who would not mind being vulnerable. People who would understand the job and take it seriously.

She noted the line up of Nigeria’s most celebrated figures which includes literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, award-winning actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, spiritual leader Pastor Jerry Eze, music activist and rapper Folarin Falana (Falz), and comedian Abovi Ugboma (Bovi) were genuinely interested in being part of the show.

“When you see them, thank them for agreeing to be authentic, real enough, vulnerable and real on our show. We do not take that for granted,” she said.

The show is designed to be a paid-ticket show. On that note, Brukeme Dickson explained that its expensive to put together such a big live show, considering the unstable economy. “It’s going to be a five hours show, if we are going to survive, it has to be a ticket show. We also want people to see the show as something they value enough,” she said.

The upcoming #WithChude Live! show, is set to hold April 27, 2025, at the Palms Mall, Oniru.

Adding to the experience will be a powerful live panel session featuring Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Veekee James, Hauwa Lawal, entertainer Kiekie, Moses Bliss and Taaooma. Together, they will explore timely themes through the lens of personal stories, courage, and authenticity. Tickets for the main event are available now via event.withchude.com.

Share