With ‘Umbrella’, ETSRL’s Nasboi Tops Music Charts As Yuletide Dawns

…Snuggles is the man creating magic behind the scene

As the music wave continues towards the end of 2023 and with Christmas less than a week away, Nasboi is leading the charts across various platforms with his hit song “Umbrella” featuring hugely-gifted Wande Coal also known as Black Diamond.

According to the NG All Radio Chart, which ranks the Top 200 songs played on all radio stations across Nigeria, the popular comedian has led for another week. His song has been played a total of 439 times and with 64.6 million impressions, landing Nasboi atop the chart of 200 songs.

Other acts enjoying heavy rotation include Oma Lay with “Holy Ghost,” Shallipopi with “Cast” featuring Odumodublvck, Young John’s “Go Hard” and Starz’s “Happiness” featuring Asake queuing behind from No. 2 to No. 5.

Despite being a critical time for notable musicians to drop songs that help them gather momentum that they take into the new year, one man has been behind the scenes weaving the airplay magic for Nasboi.

That’s no other than veteran broadcaster, Oscar ‘Snuggles’ Oramadike.

Widely known as Snuggles, Oscar is a music industry expert with years of being behind the microphone under his belt.

Acting as Nasboi’s manager at the moment, Oscar is not new to the game. Rather, having worked with notable talents like Joeboy, Mr Eazi, DJ Neptune, and Broda Shaggi in the last few years.

Credited with handling radio plug-ins, music activations, and branding for many music acts, nowhere was Snuggles’ hands most evident than in DJ Neptune’s 2020 smash hit, “Nobody” along with the Icon remix featuring talented rap act and BBNaija winner, Laycon.

Nasboi, born Nasiru Lawal, is the latest comedian to spin a hit song, following in the footsteps of the likes of Broda Shaggi (incidentally another comedian and music act Snuggles has worked with), Kenny Blaq, Carter Efe, and Emma Oh

My God. However, what is as important as having a hit song is having someone who knows the strings to pull toward attaining heavy airplay rotation. That’s where Snuggles comes in and for Nasboi, the ride goes on.