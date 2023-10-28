With Tinubu’s S’Court Victory, Nigerians Will Has Been Upheld – Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has said the will of Nigerians has been upheld following the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 Presidential election.

This was contained in a statement he personally issued on Friday in reaction to the Supreme Court judgment.

He noted that though Nigerians were not sceptical about the President’s victory at the polls, the supreme court verdict on the presidential poll has upheld the will of the people.

“With this victory, the will of millions of Nigerians who thronged their various polling Centres on February 25th 2023 to vote for you has been upheld.

“Though we were not sceptical about your overwhelming victory at the polls because we knew it was predicated on your good records of service to the people.

“This landmark judgement by the apex court of the land is a victory for democracy and reconfirmation of the integrity of the nation’s Judiciary as a beacon of hope and temple of justice.

“I must congratulate our great party the All Progressive Congress APC and entire Nigerians for this well-deserved electoral verdict.

“Mr. President, accept the assurances of the warmest regards and good wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi State”, he stated.