Nobody Can Stop Eagles' World Cup Dream – Udeze

Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has said that with the current form of the Super Eagles, it will be difficult for any team to stop them as he believes they have what it takes to secure the World Cup ticket. Speaking with our correspondent after the Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 in their first playoff game, the former defender turned pundit said the team has shown character especially in the last two games – against Benin Republic and now Gabon.

Goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and a brace from Victor Osimhen secured the 4-1 win in Morocco with Nigeria now facing DR. Congo in the final for a slot at the Intercontinental playoff in 2026. “For me, I think the boys did well, they played well. The last time I saw the boys play this well was against Benin Republic,” he said. “The form they are in right now, they can beat anybody. Now that we are playing against DR Congo, I think the boys are ready. If they play the same way they did against Benin Republic and Gabon, then the rest is history. Let’s wish them well, injury-free, and hope we also see their A game in their next game.”

Speaking further, the former West Brom star described the players’ strike before the crucial game as unfortunate but said the players should not be blamed although he was against the timing. Udeze said the strike was necessary but the timing was wrong especially close to a crucial game that will probably stop the team from qualifying for the World Cup. He added: “If you ask me, I would say yes, the strike was necessary. But the thing is, the timing was wrong. We were preparing to play a very crucial game for the World Cup qualifiers and the players decided to strike two days before the game.

“If they wanted to strike, they should have done that be- fore the game against the Benin Republic, or any other game we’ve played in the past. But not when we were preparing to play against Gabon. it was a very crucial game against Gabon. So, for me it was wrong timing, that’s just the thing. The strike was necessary, but the timing was wrong.” On the expectation of the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later in the year, Udeze said they will surely perform beyond expectations as they are now playing together as a team.

While describing the players as very talented, he said they are now coming together as a team especially after scoring eight goals in two games. It would be recalled that the Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 4-0 in Uyo to secure the playoff spot while also scoring another four goals against Gabon with Victor Osimhen accounting for five of the eight goals. “With about one month to AFCON, the players are showing good signs, I mean the good ones we should be happy with especially the way they are turning up.

This is what we want to see from our Super Eagles, you know coming out to play every game, taking all games seriously and trying to win every game, not just to win the games, but also to play good football. “This is the Super Eagles we know. So, we want to see them play good football at all times. So, for me, I’m happy with the way they are trying to turn the whole thing around, and I hope they also take this form to the AFCON proper.” Nigeria will be up against DR Congo on Sunday, No- vember 16, at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan, Rabat, Morocco.