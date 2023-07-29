With Subsidy Removal, Government Has Eliminated Stealing –Taiwo

Hon. Musibau Kolawole Taiwo aka HKT served in the just-concluded 9th Federal House of Representatives from Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Lagos Federal Constituency and is still a member of the ECOWAS Parliament. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Taiwo revealed that some of the financial rewards being associated with the members of the House of Representatives are not real, while saying that the current administration would serve the interest of Nigerians despite some of its financial policies. Excerpts:

President Bola Tinubu got to office about two months ago and he came with some reforms, and some people have criticised the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of foreign exchange rates, how do you react to this?

I even thank Bola Tinubu for the way he started. A student of political history would not be surprised with what has happened. When Tinubu was the civilian governor of Lagos State in 1999, the first few months that he got into office, he increased the budget from N14bn to N19bn.

To do that, he needed more revenues and he blocked the loopholes, so the budget was able to perform over 80%. Some people lost their dubious and illegal jobs through that. There were a lot of ghost workers in the state, but he cleaned up the payroll. There were a lot of improvements on how money came in from revenue generating government agencies.

That was when they started eradicating cash payments. I once said that President Tinubu would improve government revenues and block loopholes by eradicating unnecessary jobs. Why should anybody be collecting subsidy on fuel that we are not using in Nigeria. We will have a budget of N17trn and spend about N6trn on fuel subsidy, and the money we are using on subsidy is close to capital expenditure.

Secondly, the unification of foreign exchange is because some people collect foreign exchange at a smaller value and sell at a higher value, thus making our currency look like ‘gari’ that you buy in the village and sell in the city. Those are the things that embarrass anybody that understands the value of currency.

The value of the currency is synonymous with the value of the nation and we must do everything to protect the value. But the mistake we are making is that the syndicate at the federal is stronger than that of the state and it’s not easy to catch them. At the state level, it’s just a sub-sector, so they would fight back. The NNPC got their forex from the official market before now.

Anytime they wanted to buy refined fuel, they would just approach the CBN and get it at a little above N400, but other marketers get their own from the parallel market at over N700 and they are approaching the same market. NNPC would get forex at the same market, whereas they both buy at the same market.

This is just the beginning, it would correct itself. Dangote Refinery would soon start pumping out fuel, and that would reduce our dependence on foreign fuel, which would reduce the price. Some people said that Dangote would sell at the market price, yes, he would, but the cost of importing fuel to Nigeria would go and the price would go down.

Some people are saying that the Federal Government is in a hurry that they should have repaired the refinery and allow Dangote Refinery to start work before removing subsidy…

They don’t know Tinubu, I know him, I worked with him as a lawmaker for eight years and I know so many things about him. I once said that the next budget would be an ambitious budget. That was how Lagos was grown; people thought the state grew to that level just like that.

The budget of Lagos State was N14bn, when Tinubu became governor in 1999, but by year 2000, it was over N40bn, it increased in quantum. Some states didn’t even have a budget of N2bn then. You must sacrifice to get development and take your eyes off some things.

They once interviewed Alhaji Aliko Dangote and he said that he drives himself on weekends. He drives normal cars; he lived in Surulere area of Lagos, when he started coming up. He left Island for Surulere, people are leaving Surulere for the Island, but he did otherwise. For such people, their expenditure goes up and his comes down. Even till now, Dangote dresses simply and still drives himself sometimes. So, you must sacrifice to build an investment not to talk of a nation.

This is a nation that has been sucked to bone marrow, which has been sucked dry and is now given to a financial engineer. When we were campaigning, we said that we need Tinubu more now because we need someone that would do the financial shaping of Nigeria. When this is being done there must be effect whether we like it or not unless we don’t want anything.

They said it is too early, the white world is moving from quality control to quality assurance, we should not stay at quality control; we should be able to assure the quality of what we are sending out. The palliative we would be talking of are things that are coming out because we took the decisions we are talking about. The decisions have changed the faces of Nigerian states.

We now have more revenues at the centre for FAAC. The distributable revenue has been jacked up three times and all the states have money to do projects and palliatives. Palliative is not about giving people money; that the United States of America shared money then doesn’t mean that everybody must be sharing money.

America shared money then because COVID-19 kept people at home and people needed to buy things. Nothing is keeping us at home now other than means of transportation. If the government can improve on the transport system it would be okay. Someone would just own a bus or car and become a transporter, and he would now put everything on that and when there is a slight change in the means of running the transport, it would affect him immediately.

But if were a company, even if you want to increase the transport fare, it would not be as terrible as it is. If you have a lot of vehicles and there is an increase in the price of fuel, the increment would not be much. Even those big buses that are using diesel, the fares ought to come down. But because everybody is increasing prices, he would increase his own.

It’s like we are encouraging dubious people to be flexing muscle that the President would soon tire and that he would start giving them free money again. Look at the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on people outside Nigeria that will let you know that we are paying subsidy on fuel consumed in some West African states.

They were demonstrating in Cameroun and even cursing our President over the increase as if he is their president because some people divert our fuel there. Even without touching electricity, you can see that it is improving because they know that we have someone that can take hard decisions.

The function of the President is not to play football or go out to monitor project construction, he has people that are good enough that had been governors before, who can head ministries. We have several agencies of the government that can inspect projects; it is not his work to commission projects. His job is to take hard decisions or else they would have been taken before they get to his table. Any issue that comes to his table must be the toughest decision.

Talking about cutting costs, it is believed that they only talk about that, when it comes to the masses, what of government officials, look at the N70bn they want to spend on cars for the members of the National Assembly…

Some people use the Federal House of Representatives to make money. I have been to the House of Reps and my life was not as good as when I was in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

How do you mean?

What the members of Reps don’t like to say is that they receive N8.5m monthly without the allowance and a lot of things are attached to that. You leave your state to live in Abuja and you will rent a house there because the assembly quarters were monetised by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, and he sold them to the occupiers then.

Also, you will need a cook, nobody pays for that. You need an office assistance to clean your office as the cleaners come once in a week. You will buy toiletries, you must have a constituency office in your state and I had three and you pay your staff from the money. There is nothing like overseas training in the National Assembly.

I used to come to Lagos State twice a month, and all the transport money is from there, you also pay your driver from the money. This is why, when some people leave the assembly, after two or three months, there would be no money again. We went for a training organised by an organisation for us in Dubai to study the Petroleum Industrial Act (PIA) and someone asked why there are so many negative reports about the Nigerian lawmakers.

I said the problem is partly because of us and partly because of ignorance by members of the public. For instance, the day you won election, the banks would come, and offer you loan. They would pay your four years salaries in advance, and you will pay back with interest.

The Clerk of the House must countersign and for someone who has not got more than N2m in the past, it would be a big money. He might then buy a house in Abuja, and some of the houses go for about N80m each and a sort of carcass house that you would still need to complete with about N20m. In Suncity Estate it’s N103m.

After that, they would buy big cars. My late Personal Assistant said he used to pity me that some House of Reps members drive big cars like Prado Jeeps, but that I drive small cars. I told him that those people are living life of tomorrow today, and that I cannot do it. I collected loan for a purpose that would lead to a better tomorrow.

Some of them would not come back and they would feel it. I didn’t buy a house in Abuja, I rented house throughout, may be if I had gone back I would think of that.

Let’s talk about restructuring, Bola Tinubu talked about that and we know that the former administration tried to do something along this line, what do you think will happen now?

The last amendment covered some of the things people are clamouring for that more power should be given to states. I am proud that I was part of the team that started this. The executive cannot cede powers to the state, it is the National Assembly that does that. The National Assembly gave more powers to the state.

Let’s look at electricity, this is on concurrent list, even before. But the problem is that there is an aspect of it that is exclusive, which is transmission, you can generate and distribute, but you can only distribute what you have. Any gen- erated power must be sent to the national grid, which is at the top and this would be determined by somebody in Abuja. But now, the law has made it easy for the states to generate, even where there is na- tional grid unlike before.

That is ceding power to the state. Tinubu has been in the forefront on state police, even when we were in the Lagos State House of Assembly, we made a lot of noise about this. I know they would sit down and see how that would work. Nobody says that they should just make it fiat, the first thing is that anyone that wants to work on that would get signal from the federal police.

We mentioned something like that in the amendment. We must also know that this would lead to extra expenditure in the states, and there must be an adjustment that would follow. I am talking of the sharing formula not the quantum of the money they get. I assure the state gover- nors that are skeptical that there would be funding for it with the adjustments.

Lagos State would benefit more because we have the most functioning port in the country and the money coming from the ports can turn the state to paradise. That doesn’t mean they would cripple the federal government, so there must be proper arrangement. If we want to do what they do in the United States of America, we must Americanise.