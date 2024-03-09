With State Police, Govs Will Be Answerable For What Happens in States –Ogene

Recently the National Assembly passed the Bill on South East Development Commission and former Minister for Power Prof Bath Nnaji commissioned the Geometric Power project; National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke Ogene spoke with OKEY MADUFORO on these achievements and its impact on South East economy.

The National Assembly passed the South East Development Commission Bill what does that mean to the South East?

This is a welcome development for us in the South East geopolitical zone, and what the National Assembly has done is commendable and we praise the legislators for that . However this is one percent of what we the people of the South East are demanding and this is in line with the three Rs that were introduced after the Civil War which is Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation under the regime of Yakubu Gowon . Those things were swept under the carpet since after the war until now that we are talking about the South East Development Commission. But whatever it is, this is a right step in the right direction for us here and this is part of the restructuring that we are talking about. With the South East Development Commission in place, it has given the geopolitical zone the opportunity to rediscover itself. But we are expecting President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to accent to that Bill and give it the power and backing that is needed .

The National Assembly has done theirs and it is left for the President to do his own as a matter of urgent National importance. Before now we had the Niger Delta Development Commission and also similarly commissions in other geopolitical zones and ever since we have been clamouring for this commission. Thanks the the Senator that made this move and also thanks to all the members of the National Assembly that found it important to pass this Bill . What this Bill means is that we can now jump start the process of sustained socioeconomic development of the zone and we urge our people to buy into that and make good use of it.

South East Development Commission appears to be a way of compensating the geopolitical zone by other parts of the country?

This is not about compensation of the South East but what we deserve. When other geopolitical zones got their own it was not called compensation. You see no one can say we are compensating the Igbo people. Is it the only thing that we are talking about? The South East needs at least two more states and we are still clamouring for those states. What that means is also more federal constituencies, more local government areas and more senatorial districts for us here; and what more, we have pockets of seaports in Ihiala, Oguta among others. We understand that the Osseakwa Seaport is closer to the Atlantic Ocean than the seaports we have in Lagos and even in Cross River State and Rivers State and there is the need for those seaports to be functional to reduce the pressure in Lagos. It also goes to develope those areas and create employment opportunities for our youths and also attract foreign investments into the area. These things are not compensation but our own right. There is no geopolitical zone that is better than the other in this country and all have equal opportunity. But we understand it is on the Exclusive List of the Constitution…

I don’t understand what you mean by that because someone, an individual, has a refinery which we thought was on the Exclusive List. So you can’t tell me that when we have an economic hub with the conjunction of industrialists and governments of the South East we cannot establish a seaport. We used to have those seaports in Calabar and Ihiala and after the Civil War they were abandoned and today they are ghosts of themselves but for what the Governors of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States are doing. So we can do that here in Igbo land and enjoy what comes to us, and bear in mind that if the federal government wants to go into talks with us, we are ready.

How about the recent launching of Light Up the South East by Prof Bath Nnaji, were there talks before the geometric power project?

This is a project that has taken this man about 20 years to actualise. They have been frustrating him but today to the glory of God it has materialised. That is the doggedness of the Igbo man, they did everything to stop it but the man remained firm and resolute . That is what we want and one interesting thing is that Prof Nnaji is from Enugu State but he went to Aba in Abia State to establish it. The Igbo man doesn’t want to know about location but where the action is. You can see what Aba would turn into in the next 10 to 20 years. I urge our people to do similarly things in their own respective capacities, and with that the zone would prosper. These are part of the policy thrusts of Ohanaeze Ndigbo which is to ensure socioeconomic development of the South East and by extension the old East Central States. Had it been that Prof Nnaji allowed them to frustrate him he would have died out of nightmare but he stood firm and if our governors can leverage on that, other industrial towns like Nnewi, Onitsha, Abakaliki would thrive economically.

With power, most companies and firms would produce optimally and there would be employment for our people. The economic hardship is biting hard on Nigerians and there have been pro- tests, what is the way out? Social security. Yes, social security because if we have social security that is workable then we are good to go. It is sad that people are scrambling for bread of N200.00 in a country that has everything. Government should first provide palliatives before embarking on executing whatever policy that it has and not begging the question.

What has happened to our refineries? What is happening to our agricultural sector? What is happening to the rest of our natural resources?

These are areas that we need to work on and if you look at what is going on you will discover that Nigerians are going through hell at the moment and we do not need to pay lip service to the issue.

We are looking at state police what is your take on that ?

That is part of the restructuring that we are talking about. Let the states take care of their security and it is only those that own the land that know the problems that they are facing. But there should be a legal framework that should be put in place so that there will not be any clash between the federal government and the state governments. Both levels of government must come together to streamline those gray areas to avoid problems in future. With state police, governors will be answerable for whatever happens in their respective states of jurisdiction.