With Right Mindset, Eagles Can Beat Hosts – Okocha

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, believes the Super Eagles have the potential to beat the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire when the two teams clash in their second group game if José Peseiro’s men adopt the right mentality and approach the match with a good mindset.

Okocha stated that every match is challenging, but playing against the host country makes it even more difficult. Okocha believes that the Super Eagles have the potential to win this game. He also believes that the key will be experience, desire, and state of mind. ” Absolutely! Every match is difficult, but when you play the host country, it is even more difficult.

But, of course, the beauty of football is that if you want to be champions, you have to win against the best. “And as we know, in football, every match is difficult. If you are well prepared, you have a chance of winning your match. “But, as Nigerians, we know that it will be a difficult match, but we also believe that we have enough potential to be able to win this match. I think the key will be experience, desire, and state of mind.”