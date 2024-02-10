With ‘Release’, Ohia Explores Therapeutic Power of the Performing Arts

The innate healing power of creative expression, the per- forming arts took centre stage in a holistic exploration of healing and self-discovery with the presentation of ‘Release’, a transformative and inspiring theatrical expression. Held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Franfunmi’s Studio, a dance studio in the heart of Dolphin Estate, Obalende, Lagos, ‘Release’ was an artfully crafted workshop series curated by Jennifer Ohia, where the therapeutic power of the performing arts was brought to the fore.

Going beyond the traditional workshop format, this immersive experience became a canvas for individuals of all backgrounds to engage in an experiential odyssey. It created a nurturing, safe, and inclusive environment where participants embarked on a journey of emotional expression and personal growth. Through a carefully designed series of activities, ‘Release’ invited participants to break free from the constraints of words, tapping into their creative selves using various art forms such as dance, theatre, and visual arts.

The immersive nature of the experience encouraged participants to delve deep into their emotions, allowing them to express feelings that might be challenging to articulate verbally. ‘Release’ was more than a simple gathering; it was an opportunity for individuals to connect with their inner selves, fostering a sense of empowerment and agency in their own healing process. By engaging in this transformative journey, participants not only discovered the therapeutic benefits of artistic expression but also unlocked pathways to growth and resilience.

In the heart of ‘Release’, participants were encouraged to embrace vulnerability and tap into the innate healing power of creative expression. The carefully curated activities served as catalysts for emotional release, self-reflection, self-compassion, and a deeper understanding of one’s narrative. Guided by Jennifer’s expertise, participants were encouraged to push boundaries, challenge preconceptions, and witness first hand the transformative potential within the intersection of art and healing.

As attendees engaged in this experiential odyssey, they not only gained a heightened sense of self- awareness but also contributed to the creation of a supportive community.