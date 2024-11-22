With Presidential, NASS Support, I’m Not Bothered About Criticism – Wike

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that he won’t be worried by the barrage of criticism trailing his ongoing projects in Abuja, noting that President Bola Tinubu’s support and backing from the National Assembly, were all he needed.

The Minister, who reacted particularly over the allegations that he was building houses for judges for the purpose of compromising the judicial process, said that the critics cannot stop him from providing a conducive environment for judicial officers.

Wike, who on Friday inspected both ongoing roads at Lifecamp, Katampe and the construction of the Judge’s Quarters, noted that his critics were people who only know how to condemn other people’s good works but lack the capacity to perform.

Wike said, “ Who are those who are criticizing? I’m not bothered. Once you have presidential approval to go ahead, and with the backing of the National Assembly, what’s my business about those who are criticizing?

“Those are people who, even when you give them the opportunity, they cannot do anything.

“ So forget about those criticisms. If you have not done it, they are still the ones who will complain that the environment within which our judges and justices are working is not conducive.

“ Now you are trying to provide an environment that will make them well, they will say, oh, it’s another reason. So you don’t bother yourself. Now move on and do your work. So I’m not bothered about the so-called criticism. It does not exist where I am.

The Minister also disclosed that he has a sense of fulfilment over what he is doing in FCT with the support of President Tinubu.

According to him, nothing can be more fulfilling than seeing the masses rejoice and appreciate the little efforts that the government is making to cushion their hardship.

“ Certainly in government, when people appreciate, it means that, indeed, you are touching their lives and when you see such a reaction, it makes you work harder.

“Because what is the sense of governance? It’s for you to see how people can be impacted positively, how you can change their lives, and you see when people appreciate that, of course, it tries to encourage you to do more, which is what every leadership is all about.

“ Anywhere we go, see how happy they are. It means they appreciate that the government is doing something. And then you, who is supervising, you are also happy that people acknowledge that something is going on”, Wike added.

Share

Please follow and like us: