With One Federation, One Vision Theme, Ftan’s New Leadership Sets Ball Rolling

With the theme of One Federation, One Vision: Aligning for the Actualisation of the Nigerian Tourism Vision – Implication for Unity and Collaboration, the newly elected Executive Council of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), has set the marker for its pursuit in the next two years of its first term in office.

This theme was the crux of the two-day maiden retreat held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, by the Executive Council of FTAN spearheaded by its National President, Dr Aliyu Ajayi Badaki. FTAN is the umbrella body for tourism operators in the private sector.

In his presentation, Badaki stated that the body would not be left out in every tourism policy formulation and implementation in Nigeria, charging the members to roll up their sleeves and get to work as the task ahead is a daunting one, assuring however, that it is surmountable.

He disclosed that the Federation is committed to transparency in leadership, accountability and stronger partnership with government, and the various stakeholders in strengthening the institution for long term sustainability.

FTAN President noted that under his leadership, there would be a clear national vision and direction for FTAN’s leadership term, including the drafting and validation of the Tourism Transformation Mandate 2025–2027.

He also pledged to work closely with all the arms of the Federation in order to achieve its mandate and place the Federation at the heights that it should be.

The immediate Director General of the National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, who was one of the resource persons at the gathering, advised the Federation to prioritise exposure and experience when choosing it presidents, stressing the need for the presidents to emerge from the ranks of the Executive Council so as to foster continuity and effectiveness.

Runsewe, who is also a former DG of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), stressed the need for attitudinal change in FTAN by setting standards that would guide and unite the body. He called for FTAN members to collaborate instead of competing to move the tourism industry forward.

He decried the country’s non participation in international expos and exhibitions like the World Travel Market, ITB Berlin, FITUR in Spain and Arabian Travel Market, ATM, and others, stressing that it is a minus for Nigeria.

The former DG of NTDA said tourism is supposed to contribute between eight and nine per cent to the country’s GDP if allowed. He, therefore, charged FTAN to take the lead as the tourism driver and distinguish their roles from that of government appointees.

Runsewe called for coordination, effective communication, regular meetings and retreats to sustain the association’s professional integrity. While lauding the new leadership of FTAN for introducing Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM) agenda, Runsewe said transformation in the tourism sector is long overdue.

The former DG noted that components of tourism organisations must fit in appropriately and function effectively for the sector to attain its envisaged destination.

Wilson Uche Ugwu, who is the Zonal Vice President, South East of FTAN, stated that the retreat was a fruitful one, saying, ‘‘we set the stage for stronger partnerships, unity of purpose, and a collective roadmap to reposition Nigerian tourism for growth and global relevance.’’

Ugwu, who is also the Vice President, South East, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), said that he had been energised and ready to unleash the potential of his region in achieving the set goals of the Federation and his parent Association, APTN.

‘‘This is truly a redefining moment in the history of tourism in Nigeria and its development. More than ever, my commitment to delivering on this mandate in Alaigbo remains unwavering. With one voice, we will speak and do tourism n’Alaigbo,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘I want to truly appreciate the entire ATPN body, the members of the Board of Trustees led by the Chairman, and the entire NEC ably led by distinguished Prince Femi Fadina, for this rare opportunity, being the only representative of our noble organisation in the new NEC. I will not let you down.’’