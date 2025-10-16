With Ofala Festival, Obi Of Onitsha Rekindles Cultural Heritage

… focuses on theme of unity, perseverance

Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria’s Eastern zone, is in a celebration mood as the ancient town plays host to people from across the country and beyond. This is as the paramount ruler of the town, Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), celebrates Ofala Festival, a re-enactment of the cultural heritage of the people.

Re-enactment of Igbo cultural heritage

Historically, Ofala Festival commemorates the monarch’s emergence from a revered annual spiritual seclusion period, a rite that symbolises renewal, protection, and prosperity for the kingdom.

This emergence is also a reenactment of the discovery that yam, a staple food, is not toxic but a life-sustaining gift, a theme resonant with resilience and gratitude. Ime-Obi, which is the traditional palace and ground for the festival, now wears a new and colourful looks as it welcomes people to felicitate and celebrate with the Obi on this auspicious occasion.

The rich cultural heritage of the people will be on display between today and tomorrow (October 17 and 18, 2025) as the Palace of the Obi is turned into a theatre of celebration, with the staging of Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala: The high points of the festival, featuring the monarch’s parade and dance, as well as elaborate displays by age-grade societies in colorful uniforms.

Today’s celebration will witness the emergence of the Obi in the public for the first time from his seclusion. He will be decked in colourful ceremonial regalia and parades the palace grounds three times, to the applause and admiration of the people, in bold and measured steps, with energetic dance move, round the palace grounds, accompanied by some of the red cap chiefs.

While the second day (Tomorrow) known as the Azu Ofala, will be the climax of the celebration. The entire community will on this day take turns to parade and entertain the people. The various age grade societies will be on the showcase, ranging from the youths, men to women, all adorn in their cultural outfits, not just only to entertain the people but to reenact the cultural heritage and tradition of the people.

Speaking on this historic presentation, Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, Chairman, Strategic Marketing and Communications Subcommittee; “The Ofala Festival is a celebration of the rich heritage of the Onicha Ado N’Idu Kingdom, showcasing royal dances, tributes, parades, and music. “The purpose of the Ofala is twofold: it marks the Obi’s successful negotiation of the kingdom’s fortunes during seclusion and commemorates the discovery of yam as a food source.

Maduegbuna further explained that; “The Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala which span two days are the highpoints featuring the monarch’s parade and dance, as well as elaborate displays by age-grade societies in colorful uniforms.” Also speaking, a member of the Planning Committee for this year’s Ofala and member of the Media and Communication team, Mr Tony Lazianya noted;

“This year’s festival promises to be an exciting experience, with a range of traditional and modern activities. “Our theme for the 2025 Ofala Festival is hinged on; “Njiko na Ntachi,” Unity and Perseverance emphasises the importance of community and resilience. ‘‘We aim to foster unity, promote resilience, and uphold enduring communal values that define our community.”

Expectations

Activities for the festival this year’s commenced on October 7 and span November 2, 2025 when the grand finale will be celebrated at Ime-Obi. Some of these activities include; The Ofala Lecture Series, an annual lecture series, named after Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, recognising his contributions to public relations; Oreze Art Exhibition, a showcase of paintings, sculptures and ceramics, featuring works by Nigerian and African artists; The Ofala Youth Carnival, a colourful street funfair showcasing Onitsha’s cultural heritage; Medical, Health, and Wellbeing Community Outreach, promoting health and wellbeing in the community.

Ofala opens window to cultural tourism

Since 2019, Onitsha Kingdom has pursued key objectives to elevate the festival as a major event in Nigeria and West Africa, which is made manifest in the endorsement of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) as a major Nigerian festival Similarly, the United Nations Tourism’s Certificate of Recognition for Excellence was accorded to the festival as well as the ongoing UNESCO heritage recognition bid.

Last year’s Ofala Festival indeed had its own theme and points of departure, which was made apparent in the address of Obi Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi. The traditional ruler la- mented the state of Nigeria’s development as a country, noting that the country is dangerously at a crossroads in all the spheres of National endeavour.

Achebe further lamented that the attendant implications of the outcome of the last general election across the country and the sustained protests occasioned by the exercise would have been averted. Igwe Achebe, who disclosed this during the Ofala Festival and 22nd anniversary of his coronation on the throne of Onitsha, contended that the dangerous situation in the country calls for concern

“The outcome of the Presidential election which has been upheld by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal has been further challenged at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. “Furthermore, Civil Society Organizations have announced an extended civil disobedience agenda to “Occupy Nigeria” in protest against the non- transparency of the PEPT.

“The uncertainty that now prevails would have been averted if INEC had convincingly conducted transparent elections with the massive resources at its disposal” “The uncertainty had been further complicated by the continuing security concerns in most parts of the country.

Following eight years of the previous administration, including the unilateral removal of fuel subsidy without a backup strategy are seriously deepening the hardship in the country, particularly at the lower rungs of the society” “In effect, the country is at a dangerous crossroads, politically, economically, socially and security wise”

“In the South East, we have the aftermath of the last general elections; the complex and protracted security situation involving kidnapers, political thugs, state and nonstate actors; all masquerading as unknown gunmen as well as crippling economic situation of the South East, arising from the insecurity and the ill-advised stay-at- home protests that have cost Ndigbo incalculable losses in finances and tragically, properties and lives.”

Achebe, however, noted that the Onitsha has been able to contain the security challenges in the area following the contributions of security operatives in the area.

LGA chairman applauds

Achebe’s support Corroborating the submissions of Igwe Achebe, the Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, noted that in the last one year, his administration has enjoyed robust and great synergy with the monarch, noting that his support and fatherly role has been the tonic that gave rise to the security of lives and property in the area.

“It is on record that our Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Agbogidi, since I came into office, has provided the tonic and the much needed synergy that has provided adequate security of lives and property in Onitsha and whatever we have achieved so far is simply due to the instrumentality of His Majesty,” he said. Ofala Festival this year it promises to create yet another impetus for the sustainable exhibition of the rich Igbo cultural heritage of the people.