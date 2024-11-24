With LG polls, Ogun’s grassroots set for greater transformation

Share

On Saturday, November 16, Ogun State witnessed a significant event in its ongoing democratic evolution. This date marked the conduct of elections across the state’s 20 local government areas and 236 electoral wards, highlighting the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun to upholding democratic values and practices. The successful organisation and execution of these elections serve as a testament to the administration’s dedication to fostering a transparent and participatory political environment.

The results, as announced by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), revealed a sweeping victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in the state. The APC secured all available positions, including the chairmanship and vice chairmanship seats in each of the 20 local governments, along with all 236 councilorship seats. This remarkable electoral success reflects the widespread support and confidence the populace has in the administration of Governor Abiodun.

The overwhelming victory of the APC can be attributed to several factors, including the administration’s impactful policies and initiatives that have resonated with the citizens of the state. Over the years, the Abiodun-led government has made significant strides in various sectors, ensuring that the benefits of governance are felt in every corner of the state. From infrastructure development to social welfare programs, the administration has effectively addressed the needs and aspirations of the people.

In the run-up to the elections, the APC’s campaign strategy focused on engaging with the electorate, listening to their concerns, and showcasing the achievements of the government. This proactive approach not only enhanced the party’s visibility but also reinforced the trust that the citizens have placed in the APC to lead them toward further progress. The successful mobilization of support with a house-to-house strategy is a clear indication of the party’s strong grassroots presence and its ability to connect with the electorate.

Moreover, the election results demonstrate a growing trend of political stability in Ogun State. With the APC’s clean sweep, there is an opportunity for continuity in governance, which is crucial for implementing long-term development plans. The electorate’s choice reflects their desire for consistency in leadership, which is essential for driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for citizens.

The elections also highlight the importance of democratic participation at the local level. Local government plays a pivotal role in addressing the immediate needs of communities, and the elected officials are now tasked with ensuring that their constituents are represented effectively. This election cycle serves as a reminder of the power of the ballot and the impact it can have on shaping governance.

The focus is now on the newly elected officials to fulfill the promises made during the campaign, especially with the new autonomy granted to them by the Federal Government. The people of Ogun State are eager to see tangible results and improvements in their daily lives. The new leaders must prioritise transparency, accountability, and community engagement to maintain the trust and support of the populace.

The APC’s resounding victory is not just a reflection of party loyalty but also a recognition of the positive changes brought about by the Abiodun administration. The governor has prepared the ground for the chairmen, their vice-chairmen, and councilors by spreading developments across the nooks and crannies of the state. The challenge is now to take off from there. This is a challenge already presented to the new leaders during their swearing-in ceremony by Prince Abiodun, who urged them to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

He said: “Local government remains the closest tier of government to the people, serving as a primary interface between the citizens and government. It is where development is most directly felt, be it in the construction of roads, provision of schools, healthcare delivery, or establishment of markets and enterprises. I would like to call on the newly elected chairmen to approach their responsibilities with renewed vigor and a deep sense of purpose. You must revamp the ethical standards of local government administration, restoring the system to its former glory, as it was in the days of the old western region. As local government leaders, you bear the crucial part of translating state policies and national objectives to your constituents. As advocates and implementers of people-oriented policies of this administration, you are expected to work closely with the governor and other stakeholders to deliver on the vision of progress for Ogun State.”

Prince Abiodun said it was imperative for the chairmen to key into the state’s development agenda by aligning with the ISEYA mantra, just as he advised them to embrace innovation to generate revenue for the development of their councils. “The elections are over and you have been elected. You are now the chairmen, but not only for the APC; you are chairmen for all, so be fair and just to all people.

I don’t want you to see yourselves as the chairmen of the ruling party alone, but ensure that there is development in every nook and cranny of the state,” the governor charged.

· Adeniran is the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State Governor.

