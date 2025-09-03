With Legacy Projects, Uzodimma Makes Good Imo On The Rise Mantra

…showcases ICC, Govt House Annex, other projects

Six years on as Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has succeeded in heightening the transformation of his State, changing the fortunes and narrative by giving the people something to cherish and celebration.

The State no doubt is challenged especially in terms of security as the Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) is still believed to hold sway over the State, giving the Governor and the people cause for concerns.

However, going behind this veneer, the Governor seems to have made good his promises to his people over the years when it comes to good governance and providing the dividends of democracy, with him scoring higher in the estimation of many of the people in the area of infrastructure given the spate of reconstruction works and other projects that lined the skyline of the State.

Agenda 3 R

Uzodinma had come to office with, “3-R programme,” standing for Reconstruction, Recovery and Rehabilitation. It is on the tripod that the Governor has based his developmental programmes and projects initiated by his administration. The implementation of this agenda is quite obvious in all the sectors of development, ranging from road constructions, health, education, welfare of workers, and security.

Addressing members of Imo House of Assembly and Imo indigenes on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in what was tagged, “State of the State Address,” Uzodinma said: “When I assume office, I was immediately confronted with two pressing issues: widespread infrastructure decay, and the near-total breakdown of state institutions.

“Most roads were either, impassable or outright death traps. Governance was paralyzed. The civil service, often referred to as the engine room of government, had lost both its form and function. ‘‘Even, the Government House had been reduced to a laughable caricature, with official business often conducted in Bush Bars or Guest Houses.”

Confident in his delivering of the dividends of democracy and the extent that he has gone in the fulfilment of his promises and pursuits of his agenda, he has consistently given an open invitation for the people to visit the State and feast on the pace of development. One of such invites was the one he graciously extended to the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) when he recently played host to the NGE’s national conference.

Changing Imo landscape

As promised by the Governor when you visit you come away with the discovery that Imo is truly on the rise, as the State’s landscape is undergoing speedy transformation with the spate of projects on the ground, with some fully complete, up and running while others are at different stages of completion. Fast forward to now, the Governor disclosed with joy:

“To date, we have completed over 129 roads across the state. In the past 18 months alone; we delivered 37 brand new roads, an icon- ic edifice, International Conference Centre and befitting Government House Annex, Orlu.

Ideato

In Ideato, the almost legendary Mgbe/Umuchima erosion site, is being handled, with reclamation work ongoing. One of the engineers handling the project, Chibuzo Agwuamba, disclosed to journalists that the double lane and bridge would be completed in no time, adding that the Orashi River, which was diverted to enable construction work, would soon flow naturally, like before.

Govt House Annex

As part of its programme to bring government close to the people, the Imo State Government House Annex in Eziachi, Orlu, is another cardinal project that thrilled visiting editors.

The Government House Annex in Orlu gives the people a sense of belonging. Having a Government House Annex near rural dwellers brings them closer to government.

The ultra-modern Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, in Owerri, is another edi- fice that populates the State’s skyline and testifies to the governor’s effort at transforming Owerri to a MICE tourism city.

Assumpta flyover

The Assumpta Flyover at the intersection of Owerri-Port Harcourt Expressway, Owerri-Onitsha expressway and Bank Road is another legacy project that would change the traffic situation in Owerri.

Located at the “Control” area of Owerri, in front of the Assumpta Cathedral of the Catholic Church, the flyover rises from two points and Port Harcourt Road end, into Onitsha Road end and Onitsha-Owerri road end into Bank Road.

When completed, vehicles from the Onitsha road end to Port Harcourt road will use the bridge as well as vehicles from inside town (Bank Road) Onitsha-Owerri road. With this bridge, the hitherto traffic congestion at “Control” roundabout will be solved.

Owerri-Umuahia Road

The Owerri-Umuahia Express Road is a project that gladdens the hearts of many. Just like the Owerri-Orlu Road and Owerri-Okigwe Road, the Owerri-Umuahia Road is an important gateway. The road, which passes Mbaise, Obowo and running all the way to Onuimo, the border bridge between Imo and Abia, is wearing a new look following the complete reconstruction.

The road is dualised, with streetlights along the stretch, passing major villages as Mbaise and Obowo. Other completed road projects include; Toronto-Orji Road, Naze-Ogbosisi Road, Orlu-Nkume-Umuowa Road; Oru West LGA Road, MgbidiOmuma-Okporo Road, and OwerriMbaise-Umuahia Road.

At the tertiary level, the State five institutions: Imo State University, Owerri, K.O. Mbadiwe University, Og- boko, University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, Imo State Polytechnic and Ben Uwajumogu College of Education, Ihitte Uboma, have all witnessed the Midas touch of the governor in different areas.

The imprints of Uzodinma are also etched on Health, Sports, Digital Economy and E-Governance, Transport, Agriculture, Environment, and Information, among others.

The Governor has also revived the state-owned newspaper, States- man Newspaper, which went underground under past governments, and now publishes daily and on a regular basis. Speaking on this front, Uzodinma disclosed: “As you are aware, one of our enduring legacies is the restoration of the Statesman Newspaper.

From day one of my administration, we revived the moribund newspapers and made them a daily. It has remained so till date. I am happy to inform you that the Statesman now has presence in Abuja, the capital of our country. It will be about the only state-owned newspaper that has presence in Abuja.”

Commendations

Delighted by the level of develop- ment, NGE President, Eze Anaba co

mmended the Governor for his commitment to transformation of his State, noting: “The most impres- sive of the projects that I saw was the road linking the former governor’s place.

It is very impressive. The narrative was that, it is a Federal Road that had been abandoned for a while, but it’s the people of the state that use the road.

“A significant part of the state had been cut off; so the fact that the governor deemed it fit to link the two together is highly commendable. I even learnt that one can connect Anambra, using the road and it makes it more impressive.”