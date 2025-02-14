With Leaders Like Obi, Better Nigeria’s Still Possible –Bishop

Share

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Nworie Chukwu, has described Mr. Peter Obi as a leader who understands Nigeria’s pressing needs and is well-equipped to address them.

He asserted that despite the country’s current challenges, hope remains alive with individuals like Obi.

Speaking through his representative, the Diocesan Health Coordinator, Rev. Fr. Chidi Obasi, at the Mater Misericordiae College of Nursing Sciences, Afikpo, Ebonyi State – where Obi donated N10 million for infrastructural improvement – the Bishop emphasised the importance of strong leadership in shaping Nigeria’s future.

He commended Obi for his commitment to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, sectors critical to national development.

Mater Misericordiae Hospital, founded in 1946, is one of Nigeria’s oldest healthcare institutions, with its Schools of Nursing and Midwifery established in 1952 and 1953, respectively.

Over the years, it has trained thousands of nurses and midwives who serve in various capacities across the country and beyond.

The hospital operates within the unique Catholic tradition, integrating academic excellence and moral discipline to produce well-rounded professionals.

Welcoming Obi on his maiden visit, the Hospital Administrator, Rev. Fr. Simon Isueseni, expressed gratitude for his consistent support of the health and education sectors.

He highlighted pressing infrastructural challenges, including the need for hostel completion, additional buses for student transportation, modern learning equipment, and essential medical devices such as Xray and dialysis machines.

He described Obi’s visit as a historic moment for the institution, reaffirming his humanitarian commitment.

In his address to the students, Obi emphasised the vital role of healthcare professionals in national development, urging them to remain dedicated to their training.

He reiterated that investing in human capital remains the surest way to build a strong and prosperous Nigeria.

The school’s management acknowledged his contributions, affirming that his understanding of societal challenges makes him wellsuited to provide lasting solutions.

In his vote of thanks, Fr. Obasi expressed gratitude to Mr. Obi for his visit, especially for his commitment to officially becoming a partner to the school.

He also requested that Obi convey their appreciation to the Governor of Ebonyi State whenever they meet, for the significant support he is providing to the institution.

Share

Please follow and like us: