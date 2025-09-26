With Ine Festival, Isele Uku Kingdom Solidifies Essence Of Communal Living

…as Obi Nduka delights with grandeur steps

Background

The festival is christened, Ine Onyimi, meaning, a festival of joy. It was an aspect of the Ine-Aho Festival, marking the seasonal celebration of the popular New Yam Festival, which is locally known as Iwaji. It is highly celebrated across Igbo land in the south eastern part of Nigeria. Issele Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State is not an exemption. The council area is one of the nine local government areas that made up Delta North of the Ibo speaking axis of the Big Heart State. Hence, it was celebrated in a unique form.

The carnival-like outlook

The kingdom was a beehive of activities on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, 2025, as the people proudly showcased their rich cultural heritage to the admiration of guests and visitors, during the two-day that Ine Festival lasted.

The celebration came few days after the monarch of the kingdom, HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka, a.k.a Obi CBN, sparked off the spirit of excitement on hundreds of market women in a spectacular 2025 edition of IzuAfia Chi. It was uniquely celebrated amidst local and foreign tourists and investors, proudly sponsored by The Best Global Brands Limited, the king of Marula Flavoured Cream Liqueur.

The festival saw men and women, youths and children in their hundreds, singing and dancing to cymbals, waving olive branch of peace and unity, with unfettered access to the palace of their monarch, which was hitherto, a restricted environment.

This year’s edition was a carnival of sort – indeed the kingdom was heavily agog with various cultural activities that became the rave of the moment and a delight for international culture and tourism enthusiasts. The second day of Ine Festival witnessed another monumental exhibition of cultural elements of different dimensions and colours.

Elumelu’s role

Issele-Uku is the local government headquarters to the hometown of the financial guru – the Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Chief Tony Elumelu, and his other siblings, including the former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu. The Senator, representing Delta North Senatorial District, Prince Ned Nwoko, who hails from Idumuje-Ugboko, is also from the council area.

The former Minister of State Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachiukwu, under late President Muhammadu Buhari, is an indigene of the council area. The town also boasts of the former Director General of State Security Services (SSS), Chief Peter Nwaodua, the Ojiugo of Issele-Uku kingdom, and a host of others.

The monarch

The monarch, a young and erudite personality, HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka, a.k.a Obi CBN, in his 30s has recorded significant feats within his few years on the throne of his forefathers. The Obi, accompanied by eminent Onotu, Idime and Igbebor chiefs, led by the Iyase (the Okpala-Ani of the kingdom), Chief Innocent Ashiedu, appreciated God and their ancestors for another season of joy, unity, peace and progress.

The Omu of Issele-Uku, Beatrice Onwordi, with her Ndi Ilogo and Ezinne of Issele-Uku, Chief (Barrister) Mrs Josephine Ada Kachikwu, extolled the monarch for his open-handedness and benevolence to his subjects.

Shopping at the market

Obi Nduka is now referred to as “Obi CBN” by the market women in order to drive home their excitement over the spectacular 2025 edition of Izu Afia Chi. The Izu Afia Chi Festival preceded the Ine Festival. It was adjudged significantly colourful, as the monarch did all his shopping and giveaways with new mint of the Nigerian currency at the market. This gesture sparked conversations and admiration amongst market men and women.

The monarch went to the market for his annual Izu Afia Chi, in his full regalia and doling out bundles of new naira notes, accompanied by eminent Onotu, Idime and Igbebor chiefs. At the market after buying various items from the traders, he paid homage to the Omu of Issele-Uku, Omu Beatrice Onwordi, who was seated with her Ndi Ilogo and Ezinne of IsseleUku, Chief (Barrister) Mrs Josephine Ada Kachikwu, at the Odu Omu to receive him.

After the usual pleasantries, exchanges of gifts and prayers, he returned to the palace where he shared the items with those who accompanied him to the market and those awaiting his arrival at the palace as well. Also, it was a day to remember as joyous women and children received giveaways in new mint, and in his usual happy mood, the monarch danced gracefully in appreciation to God and his ancestors for another beautiful season of visiting the Afor Market for Izu Afia Chi.

Obi Nduka: Festival projects our essence

At the yearly media briefing, Agbogidi Obi Nduka took time to narrate the cultural essence of Ine Aho Festival and some contemporary issues for the purpose of proffering basic traditional solutions. He said, “Ine Aho Festival is our essence – the personality of who we are; therefore, our culture is deeply embedded in our Ine Aho Festival.

I make bold to say that I am not only proud of our culture and traditions, but also proud of the consistency of my people in adhering strictly to this cultural heritage. It’s amazing and I give God all the glory for how He has empowered us into great productivity in the cause of the season.

“It must be noted that our cherished unity as a people and our hospitable disposition to strangers have distinguished us by overnmental ratings in terms of the peace and harmony we have helped government and other interest groups achieved. ‘‘We are always law abiding and we have had no reason to trouble any government of the day. We are perfectly in good and cordial working relationship with the governments.

‘However, it is our firm belief that government must also always reciprocate this gesture by the dividends that they bring to us in terms of physical projects and other social amenities, for the developmental benefit of our community and people.”

The competition

In the wisdom of the Obi, and the 2025 Local Organising Committee of the Ine Aho Festival, the second leg of the festivity was strictly a competition of interest between the various villages, comprising the kingdom. Out of the nine villages, six, including Ogbeowele, Ogbeofu, Idumuinei, Ukpai, Idumu-Ahaba, and Umueze-Issei participated.

While the exceptions were Ogboli, Ute and Ogbeutu villages. The competition produced Umueze-Issei as overall winner, with a prize money of N150, 000, while the first and second runners up – Idumuinei and IdumuAhaba -received N100, 000 and N50, 000 respectively, based on scoring records from the Panel of Judges, headed by Chief (Prof.) Mrs Josephine Mokwunye (Ugegbe-Obi of the kingdom.

The Onotu Chiefs, who participated in the Royal Handshake (Inaka), with Obi Nduka, were in their best forms and characters as these traits were equally exhibited in their traditional displays and actions. The nine of them – Chief Innocent Ashiedu (Iyase of Issele-Uku), Chief Francis Ijeh (Akogwu of Issele-Uku), Chief Victor Isiekwenamgbu (Ozah of Issele-Uku), Chief John Ochei Ph.D (Okwalegwe of Issele-Uku), Chief (Dr) Felix Nwani (Inene of Issele-Uku), Chief Gabriel Ebite (Agujiegbe of Issele-Uku), Chief Innocent Nwakpati (Omeogor of IsseleUku), Chief Ignatius Memeh (Oloto of Issele-Uku), and Chief Fidelis Jigide (Esogba of IsseleUku), did distinguish themselves in highly commendable unique ways.

The seal

Putting a seal on the 2025 edition of Ine Festival, the Abuja Branch of Issele-Uku Progressive Youth Association (IPYA), commended the former Director General of State Security Services (SSS), Chief Peter Nwaodua (Ojiugo of Issele-Uku) for his tireless sponsorship of Mgba Ututu Festival, with prizes over the last decade.

Its President, Mr Nkadi Kamene while addressing Obi Nduka, chiefs, elders and people of Issele-Uku, immediately after the wrestling contests, in order to commence the presentation of prizes to winners, according to their categories, affirmed that Chief Nwaodua had singlehandedly sponsored the purchase of the prize items, through the youth body in the past 10 years and more.

The seal was corroborated by the Mgba Ututu Festival, the Chairman of Mgba Ututu SubCommittee of the Ine Aho Festival Committee, Chief Fidelis Jigide lauded the creative and amiable monarch of Issele-Uku Kingdom, HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka for his leadership foresight and strict adherence to Issele-Uku cultural heritage that have brought all the transformation that is being witnessed.

He lauded the Chiefs-in-Council, Elders-in-Council, Issele-Uku Development Union (IDU), the youth wing and all the people of Issele-Uku Kingdom, both at home and abroad, for their consistent support, cooperation and reverence to the King, thereby describing all and sundry as partners in progress.

Endnote

At the end of the Mgba Ututu segment, the Isekwute announced the commencement of Ine Uchichi, which Obi Nduka opened by dancing to Ihu Onicha and back into the palace. The Ine Uchichi would then last throughout the night, and all were advised to maintain peace and decorum as they celebrate.