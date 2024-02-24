With Igboho’s Return To Nigeria, My Self-Exile Has Ended – Prof Akintoye

The Leader and founder of the Yoruba Nation agitation group, “Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide”, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, who has been in self-exile since the incarceration of the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), in the Benin Republic has declared his intention to return to Nigeria following the arrival of Igboho to the country last Friday.

The historian stated this on Saturday at the funeral ceremony of the late Mrs S.A. Adeyemo, mother of Sunday Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Professor Akintoye said he was highly fulfilled as a Yoruba, to witness the victory of Igboho and his eventual return to Nigeria, after a long battle with the authorities.

The Professor of History who spoke through his Spokesperson, Chief Gani Alagbala from the United States of America, did not mince words as he reaffirmed that the Yoruba Nation would soon be realised.

The burial reception which held at Sablak Event Centre, Sanyo, Ibadan has in attendance prominent Yoruba personalities, and traditional rulers including the Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, the Olojora of Ijora, Oba Ogundana, and the Olodogbo of Odogbo-Ijesha, Oba Tunde Oginni amongst others.

They all expressed appreciation to Almighty God for the safe return of the Yoruba Nation agitator and thanked the people of the South West region for their love and support. They equally issued a stern warning to all those against the actualisation of the Yoruba Nation, asking them to stay away as “there is no room for complacency and betrayals anymore”, they said.