With Ibosi, Sotimirin ‘Screams’ Against Drug Abuse

No doubt, the alarming rate at which drug abuse is conspicuously causing destruction in the society today, is extremely worrisome, and it is conspicuous in every society. Though it is not restricted to the youths alone, it is more widespread among the youths. Musicians also abuse drugs to subdue stage fright and repress tension.

This perhaps also accounts for the senseless lyrics, obscenities, sexuality and immorality contained in some of their music. This is no doubt a bad influence on so many youths who are found in broad daylight abusing drugs on the streets, while many of them have become emotionally erratic as a result of the act.

Given the seriousness of the situation, veteran actor, musician cum lecturer at the University of Lagos, Tunji Sotimirin, decided that as a parent, a creative artiste and a university lecturer who constantly interacts with the youths, instead of lamenting and complaining about this negative development in our communities, it is important to do something practical and beneficial to the public.

He therefore recorded a song and also shot the video of the music titled: Ibosi which is a Yoruba word for scream. In this case, scream to condemn drug abuse. “Let’s scream to condemn drug abuse. This is my own way of using music as a tool for social mobilization and information dissemination in order to create public awareness about the significance of message there- in, he says, in a chat with New Telegraph.

Sotimirin is seeking the support of and collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to spread the message through this song/video. In a proposal to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with the e-copy made available to Neww Telegraph, the award winning, multi-talented actor and Konkere Fuji exponent stated that rather than complain and lament about this negative development in our communities, it is important to do something practical and beneficial to the public.

“I have therefore recorded a song and also shot the video of the music titled Ibosi, which is a Yoruba word, connote ‘scream’. Let’s scream to condemn drug abuse. This is my own way of using music as a tool for social mobilisation and information dissemination in order to create public awareness about the significance of message therein.

“I therefore would be very much delighted to seek your kind support and collaboration with me in any way you can on this project, so that, together, we can save our society from this continuous havoc. Kindly find below some relevant information about me and my works,” the proposal read. With vast experience in the entertainment industry cut across virtually all known media of performing arts – stage, television and radio – Sotimirin has carved a niche for himself as comedian, dancer, singer, television and radio host.

He coordinated and performed in a recording of traditional music, for the London based, Soul Jazz Records; played lead roles and has directed many stage, film and television productions which include: Death & The King’s Horseman, Molue – a solo performance; Rhythm of Hope, Andora Goes Kinshasha, The Boat, A Raisin In The Sun, Jankariwo, Budiso.

Others are What The Butttler Saw (London) Belong, Beautification Of An Area Boy, Dialing Love, and Askari, The Lion and the Jewel, At Peace (Republic Of Ireland) Yemoja, Pandora’s Box (London), The Kalakutans, Okiriko and