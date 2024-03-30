With good home; your career will sail higher –Odunlade Adekola

You directed ‘Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)’, how easy or tough was it for you to deliver on the job?

It was an easy task to do for me because I was already acquainted with the script from day one and also again, I love to direct good movies and Ajakaju is one of such project. It a movie project the audience the love as it has a lot of take-home.

Lately filmmakers now focus on the production of traditional/indigenous movies; do you think the timing is right?

You said right now we are concentrating on indigenous movies, there is no better time than the present; kudos to some of our legends that paved way into doing projects like this. The filmmaking circle is gradually changing from those time when English were dominating, we have found our foot and taking our spot. No more tells an in-depth story better than the ones that project our culture and value in right proportion. Our local movies as you might want to call it is now gaining international recognitions; it’s a start of many good works to come.

You recently got an AMVCA nomination with your movie Orisa in the Best Indigenous movie category, what does not signify to you?

For me getting a nomination simply signifies that my work is been appreciated and also it shows that it has passed all the necessary standard requirement to fit into that category. I am excited and is shows its good keep doing the work; I pray I will at the end of the day. Big shout-out to all the amazing nominees in that category.

How do you feel about the attention local movies are getting lately on the global map?

It’s a success story that all filmmakers need to be happy about, past years only the music industry was getting all the accolades but at the moment the film industry is been recognized globally with so much attention on our local contents. For me, this is what I have set out to do, I am excelling well but at the same time there is still room for improvement as the production techniques changes every day and you must move with trend to be able to keep up in the market space.

It seems that the new generations of Nigerian youths (Gen-Z), are not conversant with the Nigerian culture, what is your view on this and how do you think parents can help out?

The truth is whether you are Gen-Z or Millennial, very soon they will key into it, you cannot take the culture out of the way of life of people. One way or the other, they will begin to appreciate their culture just the way we embrace our mother tongue. On the roles of parents too, every parents needs to inculcate their culture into the everyday lifestyle of their children. Take them on historical tours so that they appreciate their culture, allow your children attend exhibitions, go see cultural movies like Ajakaju and others. Our culture can only be preserved, if we do more to appreciate it.

You seems to be involved more in indigenous/local content, any reason for that?

No reason other than the fact that as a filmmaker, you need to understand what your audience what because one you are an actor or producer stops giving your audience value, you stop living because they are the bulk people who consume your good work. I follow genuinely and easy when it comes to indigenous content.

How will you describe Nollywood?

It is an industry with great potential. It is growing in leaps and bounds…yet it has potential to grow more. All we ask for is for an enabling environment from government to help us thrive. It would be nice if the entertainment industry gets greater attention and consideration in government finances because this is a money spinning industry. What you invest is what you get. That is why Hollywood and Bollywood remain on top. They have made the movie industry in America and India part of their income generators. Government must equally tackle piracy. By this move the copyright laws should be effectively put to use.

You have featured in countless movies, which of them is most outstanding?

Life evolves and no progressive dwells in the past or wants to remain static. Each work I do takes me to a bigger challenge. It is very difficult for me to pick any of my works as outstanding because I try to go a step further in every job as they come….more so, the roles differ with each movie. I have tried as much as possible to maintain a standard professionally. I don’t go below that standard, instead, I go higher. So with such mindset on your job, everything comes out with a different higher or better result. So it is difficult to pick.

How do you combine family life with your job as an actor?

I am always grateful to God for the kind of family especially the wife that He gave to me. When you truly have your better half as a wife or husband, every other thing falls in place. Once the home front is at peace, you will surely have a sweet and smooth sailing career. Beside, every successful man there is always a virtuous woman and vice versa. Truth me, my family is my strength.

How do you combine your job as an actor who could play some negative roles with your religion or faith?

My job is different from my faith which you chose to call religion. As a professional, I am supposed to play or act any and all roles assigned to me. This has nothing to do with my faith as a Christian. But I need to correct one impression here, being religious is different from being spiritual. You may be religious yet very carnal….but once you are spiritual, you see things from divine point of view.

What is the secret of your scandal free career?

Fear of God and self-discipline. Temptations will come naturally but with the fear of God which goes with prayers, you will conquer.