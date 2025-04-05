With E-Visa System, Nigeria looks to grow tourism

Share

Nigeria will in the coming days formally join the growing league of countries offering seamless and timely visa access to travellers with the introduction of the E-Visa System that is expected to replace the Visa – On –Arrival System.

With the adoption of the this electronic visa regime coming into operation this month, it is not only expected to ease the difficulties encountered by travellers to the country but also boost the country’s tourism and economy, with more business and leisure, travellers expected to now find Nigeria attractive and easy to access.

This disclosure was made known recently by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while speaking on the new visa regime, which he said among others is aimed at streamlining Nigeria’s immigration process and give confidence to travellers coming into the country.

The Minister said, “Nigeria is a global player, and our visa system must reflect that,” Adding, “No one should have to call a government official to get a visa to spend money in our country. The system must work for everyone, and that’s what we are delivering.”

The Minister disclosed that the new system is being finalised and once that is done, it will formally commence operations and will be opened to all eligible nationalities based on security clearance.

With this new system, travellers are expected to apply for visa from their base online and receive electronically generated visa once deemed qualified before travelling to the country. This new process is expected to eliminate all the delays and bureaucratic processes, including corruption, associated with the former process.

The Minister noted, “This change is about efficiency,” as he explained the processes, “With the new e-visa, once you apply online and get approval, you receive a QR-coded visa electronically. When you arrive in Nigeria, you proceed directly to immigration, where your details are verified, and you are granted entry without additional delays.”

Processes to be undertaken

Application Process: Previously, visa-on-arrival applicants had to apply online and await approval from the Comptroller General’s office before travelling. Now, the e-visa allows applicants to receive approval and a digital visa before their journey.

Processing at Arrival: Under the old system, travellers had to visit a visa-on-arrival counter upon landing to obtain a visa sticker. The new e-visa system removes this step, significantly reducing processing time at the airport.

Security and Integration: The e-visa system is integrated with global security watch list, ensuring background checks are completed before applicants arrive in Nigeria, enhancing security while maintaining ease of entry.

Cost and Accessibility: There are no additional costs associated with the new system. The fees remain the same as the previous visa-on-arrival process, ensuring affordability for travellers.

Boost for tourism

Tunji-Ojo highlighted the gains of the new system to the country, noting that it will enhance the ease of doing business as it creates a friendly and easy access to the country and that it will also boost foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourism to the country.

“Last December, we saw an astronomical increase in visitors for the holiday season. For what we call Detty December. Great things are happening in the tourism space, and we must showcase our beautiful country,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘Nigeria must remain open for legitimate travellers who want to explore our rich culture, do business, and invest in our economy.”

Call to action for operators

The coming of this new system is a call to action for the operators in Nigerian tourism, both the government and the private sector operators.

For the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), this is the time to wake up and live to your billing as the developer, marketer and promoter of Nigerian tourism.

In the last couple of years, dating back to as far 2013, Nigerian tourism has been on the back heel, especially the promotion of Nigeria at the global tourism stage. The former Director General of the then NTDC now NTDA, Mrs. Sally Mbanefo, unceremoniously pulled out Nigeria from all international engagements and closed the window on marketing and promoting Nigeria across all known international channels.

She noted then that this was necessary to focus on the domestic scene and develop tourism products that would be promoted at the international level in the coming years. This policy was also adopted by the immediate past DG of NTDA, Folarin Coker.

For Nigerian tourism to benefit from the introduction of the E-Visa regime, the Minister of Tourism, Hannatu Musawa and the next DG of NTDA have to review this policy that has not served the tourism industry well as it has made Nigeria a pariah state over the last one decade.

If Musawa and the new DG of NTDA are not intentional about this, tourism will again be the loser because the only people that will benefit mostly from this new visa regime will be the business travellers who are not the heavy spenders. Tourism numbers and spend come from the leisure travellers and to have them patronise Nigeria they must be reached through the adoption of the right marketing and communication mix by NTDA and the Ministry

In this wise, concerted efforts need to be made in two directions. The first is to identify the tourism products that need to be developed and promoted. The good news is that Nigeria is not a seasonal destination but rather an all-year destination.

What that means is that the Ministry and NTDA in conjunction with the private sector operators have to work together to develop and promote the right product mix for the market.

Already, there is a move by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) to produce a calendar of tourism events for the country. Even though this is coming too late in the day, it is a commendable venture that must be embraced and supported by both the Ministry and NTDA.

Also in line with this, the promoter of Ipada Celebrations, (Otunba Wanle Akinboboye – through Motherland Beckons), which made its debut last year, has just released a five-year calendar of events for the mega celebration that is aimed at attracting the Diaspora and lovers of Africa to motherland, Nigeria and Africa, which is their ancestral home.

All of these new moves need to be properly situated, coordinated, executed and promoted if the right impact is to be made on the Nigerian tourism scene.

The next and most important step is identifying the source market for Nigeria. This is one area that Nigeria has over the years failed to work on. Mass market will not bring in the numbers rather what does the magic is targeted market.

For years there have been campaigns for inter-Africa travels. That is, for Africans to explore Africa destinations because Africans have the numbers, with over two billion population. It also has the spending power. The African market should be one of the targets for the Ministry and NTDA to develop.

The second most significant source market for Nigeria is the Diaspora and lovers of Africa. Ipada Celebration has already made an inroad into this and the organisers are exploring that further with its five years agenda. The Ministry and NTDA have to look into this direction and give all the necessary support for Ipada Celebrations to blossom.

It is also a good development that the Cross River State government recently set up a committee to review and upgrade its Carnival Calabar celebration and the Calabar Festival. Besides sponsoring African countries and other countries to participate in the international carnival section, the committee must now look into identifying and developing a source market for the carnival.

This must also resonate with the general marketing and source market philosophy of the Ministry and NTDA so that there will be a concerted and well–coordinated effort at promoting and putting Destination Nigeria on the global map.

When the right things are done in terms of products identification, development, promotion and marketing through the right source market and communication mix then Nigerian tourism will be on the way to gaining traction.

Then Detty December will become the climax of it all, with mega events across the six geo-political zones of the country, since Nigeria doesn’t have a tourism circuit yet as it is with many of the serious minded tourism countries, identified and promoted across board to attract the numbers and heavy spend.

