With Beautiful In My Own Skin, Anayo Makes Solo Debut

Artist, Achike Anayo’s exhibition, which captures the critical themes of female empowerment, and socio-economic independence, also celebrates gender enduring self-authenticity.

The solo art exhibition titled: “Beautiful in My Own Skin” shows from November 15-27, 2025 at The Intersection 360, 23 Ribadu Road, Off Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos.

The exhibition is Anayo’s debut solo, and interestingly it is also opening as the inaugural show of Intersection 360.

“It is a moment of profound excitement and immense pride for The Intersection 360 art gallery to officially open its doors with a debut exhibition of such depth and resonance,” Toye Bernard said in a gallery statement.

“The Intersection 360 is a dynamic gallery born from the shared commitment of the Asset Management Group (AMG) and the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF).

He added that the gallery is conceived as a dedicated home for contemporary visual artists, but more importantly, as a powerful conduit for social change.

“Our mission is to actively drive crucial societal change—be it in humanitarianism, effective leadership, good governance, women empowerment, or environmental sustainability—by leveraging the power and perspective of visual art,” Bernard explained.

“This is why Achike Anayo’s collection Beautiful in My Own Skin, is not just an artistic presentation; it is the powerful realization of our foundational mission.”

Describing the exhibition as Anayo’s “landmark showcase,” Bernard enthused on the “themes of female empowerment, socio-economic independence, and the enduring celebration of the authentic self.”

He noted that the focus of the theme “aligns perfectly with the ethos championed by our patron, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, whose life’s work is dedicated to advancing women’s leadership and well-being.”

Speaking on the contents of the works, he boasted that the powerful canvases of Anayo offer a vibrant, intimate look at the quiet strength and resilience of women, challenging viewers to look past surface narratives and recognize the profound dignity in defining one’s own path.

“As we launch our space, we embrace our motto: Visual Arts. Visible Impact. We encourage you to explore every piece, engage with the compelling visual dialogue, and experience the potent convergence of art and advocacy that defines The Intersection 360.

We thank you for being a part of this historic beginning,” the gallery stated. Curated by Adetiloye Jekanmi, “Beautiful In My Own Skin” features 19 artworks, which the the curator said explore narratives of love, courage, resilience, and hope within the Nigerian social landscape.

“The works ask to embrace everything that makes you: the broken, the bruised, the black/colored, the big, the slim, the bold,” Jekami stated in his curatorial note.

“Skin in this exhibition is more than just a surface; it is a profound symbolism of who we are and where we might reside. It is the boundary that holds our stories, our histories, and our potential.”

Jekami noted that the artist’s distinctive visual language, especially in acrylic on canvas and collage, challenges prevailing notions of comparison and external, perfection.

The curator argued that Beautiful in My Own Skin comes as “a bold, vital claim that in the midst of the good or the bad, the happy or the sad, the thriving or the yet-to-be success: beauty exists.

He added that the exhibition points to the strength of the self and the collective Anayo’s practice.

This much he explained, transcends portraiture and figurative expression, evolving instead into an active process of affirmation, resistance, and social reflection.

Jekami, in his curatorial note, stated: “At the core of his philosophy is a deep admiration for industrious women: figures who embody strength, purpose, and perseverance.

He depicts them in diverse, authentic settings. Some women are placed prominently in the foreground of a vibrant market background, a powerful visual testament to their economic vitality and integral role in community and commerce.

Other works show women in the embrace of their own self, fashion, or men, creating a potent visual metaphor for self-love, appreciation, and partnerships rooted in mutual respect.”

Lagos-based Achike Anayo Miracle is a multidisciplinary artist. He holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Painting and General Art from the School of Art and Design, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State (2012).2 His artistic practice is realized primarily through Acrylic on Canvas and Acrylic and Collage, focusing on the depiction of industrious women as powerful figures of pride, strength, and emulation within the Nigerian social landscape.