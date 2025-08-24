With Ambassadors like Kwam 1…

I’m not one of those impatient Nigerians nagging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his refusal—two years after assuming office—to appoint ambassadors for our foreign missions. The man clearly knows something we don’t. Our foreign missions, despite being headless, are not collapsing. In fact, the embassies are even more vibrant without those tie-wearing “Your Excellencies” burning our Dollars in diplomatic cocktails. Besides, the President himself has been serving well as our Ambassador-in-Chief, shaking hands across continents, attending trade exhibitions, and solving disputes that range from coups in Niger Republic to seaside erosion in St. Lucia. With his kind of do-it-yourself presidential hustle, who needs career diplomats?

But since critics insist Nigeria must have ambassadors, perhaps we should redefine the word. Forget Oxford or Cambridge; Nigeria has its own dictionary of greatness. And what a bold start! The government has tapped none other than King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal—KWAM 1—as an ambassador. It’s a masterstroke!. Who better to represent Nigeria’s troubled aviation industry at home and abroad than the cultural icon?

Think about it. With an ambassador like KWAM 1—who, by the way, has magnanimously volunteered to work free of charge—why should we keep funding those grumpy, budget-guzzling diplomats? His fuji sound waves have already conquered continents: from Mushin to Melbourne, from Lagos Island to London, from Oyo to Ottawa. What better way to project Nigeria’s soft power? If Kwam 1 can make Europeans dance to Yoruba proverbs they don’t understand, surely he can persuade them to wet-lease their aircraft without insurance guarantees.

For sure KWAM 1 earned his new rank. Look at that small airport incident two Thursdays ago at the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Abuja, where, of course, he truly proved his ambassadorial mettle. An air stewardess—an airborne bus conductor, really—had the audacity to suspect that his royal flask contained alcohol. Suspicion, not evidence! But KWAM 1 handled it with the calm grace of a statesman and non-career diplomat rolled into one. Denied boarding, he marched to the front of the aircraft, held up the flight, and defended his honour against a nosy airline worker.

Imagine such courage! Imagine if he had actually been drunk—he might have punctured the plane’s nose. That he remained calm and did not vent his royal anger is proof enough of his sobriety and, frankly, his eligibility for the position he finally bagged.

Of course, killjoy critics insist on dragging up “irrelevant details” just to tarnish his image. They remind us of the 2019 coronation of the Olu of Iwo, where he allegedly slapped a mere broadcaster? Or the drummer he allegedly assaulted?And other major and minor skirmishes lesser men would call “scandals.” But in Nigeria, we call such things “field experience.” Career diplomats sit behind desks and yarn to no end, without results; KWAM 1 settles disputes with open palms. Which is more effective?

And when Nigerians on social media demanded his arrest, did he rant like a common man? Certainly not. He issued a calm, pre-recorded broadcast, presidential in tone, and wisely disappeared from public view. He knew Nigerians’ outrage had a short shelf life . Sure enough, by the time Comfort Emmanson distracted the nation with her… well… assets, everyone had moved on.

Yes, Ms. Comfort Emmanson. She is that beautiful, well-endowed patriot whose “mammary display” gripped the nation for all of three days. Did she deliver an inspiring TED Talk? No. Did she win an Olympic medal? No. She fell victim—yes, victim—to another set of air hostesses; one thing led to the other until those ripe pawpaws dangled in the air. She not only captured the attention—some say imagination—of millions of Nigerians at home and abroad but also instantly became an internet sensation.

If Guinness World Records had a category for the most-watched mammary displays, Comfort would hold the title. For this alone, she qualifies as an ambassador. To me, she deserves her own $100,000, an Abuja apartment, and a national award. What is good for the Falcons and Tigresses is also good for Comfort. All na display. She even trended more.

And if trending on social media, for whatever reasons, is the new ambassadorial standard, then let’s formalize it. I have a few suggestions.

The senator who slapped a shop attendant in Abuja should be rewarded with the ‘Ambassador of Gender Equality’ title. The Internet fraudster arrested for flaunting fake wealth should be given the title of ‘Ambassador of Digital Innovation.’ That rep who swallowed the funds for constituency projects without trace should become our ‘Ambassador of Sustainable Development.’ Bello Turji? Well, let’s just attach the suspected kidnap kingpin to the Ministry of Defence, or NAPTIP, as our ‘Goodwill Ambassador of National Reconciliation.’

Yahaya Bello, accused of misplacing a mere ₦80.2 billion, should take notes from KWAM 1. Instead of allegedly hiding under Governor Ododo’s bed in Lokoja, he should issue a dignified apology video. For such “transparency,” we could crown him ‘Ambassador of Anti-Corruption’, with the billions reclassified as his severance package.

The possibilities are endless. With Comfort’s curves and KWAM 1’s slaps leading the way, we might finally find something the world will recognize as uniquely Nigerian. The tragedy is not that these appointments happened; the tragedy is that nobody is even shocked anymore. In Nigeria, shame may one day come with a diplomatic passport.

With all these, we can further elevate KWAM 1 from a mere Ambassador. So, raise your glasses—or your flasks—to King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. And to Her Excellency Comfort Emmanson, Ambassador-at-Large for Strategic Endowments. Together, they represent a new Nigeria: a country that laughs at its own disgrace, and then promotes it to high office.