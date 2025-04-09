With Abia State Electricity Bill, Otti Dreams S’East Industrialisation

Share

Background

The recent signing of the Abia State Electricity Bill into law by Governor Alex Otti marks a new beginning for the state. This is as this development has brought the state within the threshold of uninterrupted power supply and portends a quantum leap on the socio-economic development of the state and the people.

The Electricity Bill, as it were, is the culmination of all the efforts the government has made and is still making to ensure a stable and affordable power supply that will complement the transformation in infrastructure, environmental cleanliness and incentives for investment and economic growth.

The new Act has now provided the necessary legislative backing required empowering the state to regulate its own electricity market and establish the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA), which the governor promised would soon come on board.

While assenting to the Bill, Otti noted that the 64-page document would support the electric power initiatives of the government and strengthen its resolve to extend power to the rest of the eight LGAs of the state that are not presently covered by Geometric Power under the Aba Ring Fence.

Powering S’East/S’South

“So, this legislation would support that initiative and we are very close to signing a MoU moving forward in that direction. It also would protect prospective investors in power generation,” Otti declared while explaining that the dream is to supply every part of the state, South East and South South with electricity from Geometric Aba for a fee.

He traced the journey of crafting the Executive Bill to the end of 2023, when the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari enacted the law at the national level.

From local investors to international partners, Otti has used every opportunity to seek a turnaround in the debilitating electricity power situation in the country, and Abia State in particular.

A situation he lamented has made mincemeat of efforts at sustainable industrialisation and economic growth of the country and state. During his meetings with UNDP, UNIDO, European Union, ambassadors and consulates, Otti made the issue of power supply a recurrent demand as he sought frantically for assistance and partnership.

This is due to his realisation of the fact that no nation or state can achieve the optimum heights in industrialisation if the power sector is neglected as it has been the case of Nigeria and its federating units.

Charge to SEDC

Also, at the recent familiarisation visit of the newly inaugurated South East Development Commission, (SEDC) to the state, Otti once again presented what could be termed the key to the economic roadmap of the South East region.

He was unequivocal that inadequate power supply was the major impediment to harnessing the entrepreneurial potential of the state and region.

He appealed to the members of the Board and Management of SEDC to pay special attention to power as the key that will unlock the economic potential of the state and region.

According to Otti, investment in power should be the priority of the government as it is indispensable to the industrialisation of the South East and Nigeria in general. According to him: “These are the kind of investments that the government should make to stabilise the economy.

If the government doesn’t stabilise the economy, they can’t deal with unemployment and they can’t deal with poverty ravaging everybody right now. “You are the regional development body speaking for all of us. An area that is so critical to us; a major area to pay attention, is electricity power.”

He revealed that as part of his commitment to supporting SMEs for the industrialisation of the state, he had assisted Geometric Power, Aba to come on stream, saying discussions were ongoing with Interstate Electrics Limited for the state government to take over their equity in the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to facilitate the provision of power to the rest of the state not covered by Geometric.

Otti also revealed that Geometric has the capacity to generate about 188 megawatts of which 100 megawatts would be enough to power the Aba Ring Fence of nine local government areas, while the excess megawatts could be wheeled to the Umuahia Ring Fence rather than to the national grid. Chairman of the Commission, Dr Emeka Wogu, responded in the affirmative.

He said the Commission had the mandate to deal with the developmental challenges confronting the South East states and pledged the commitment of SEDC to support the efforts of the governor in bridging the development gaps caused by years of neglect as well as position the South East for sustainable progress through reconstruction, reconciliation, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SEDC, Dr Mark Okoye, while presenting the Commission’s roadmap, affirmed that it has the mandate to replicate the 60s and 70s economic scale of the South East as the fastest growing economy leveraging on her technological, entrepreneurial and agricultural potentials.

Otti’s lamentation

That was not the only time Otti had raised the issue of power as an indispensable component of sustainable economic growth.

When he received a delegation of the European Union (EU) in January, he sought a partnership that would mobilise funds and equipment to permanently address the perennial power outages that have eclipsed many investments and manufacturing concerns out of business, thereby swelling the unemployment pool and the attendant upsurge in crime.

Otti lamented that the unstable electricity was responsible for industries like the Star Paper Mill in Aba, once an economic cesspool, to shut down its operations, pushing its workforce back to the already saturated labour market.

To underscore the role of electricity in economic development, the governor personally led the EU delegation on tour of infrastructure and electricity facilities in the state, including the Geometric Power plant in Aba, where he commended the management for the significant progress made to supply Aba with stable power and for establishing substations in the city, saying it was important to have such injection of power in selected areas.

Obviously impressed by what they saw, the leader of the EU delegation and Head of Corporations, Mr Massimo De Luca, said the team was in the state to assess Geometric progress in terms of the different forms of distribution and to explore the possibility of partnership. He noted that the EU was targeting catalytic investments from Nigerian investors in both the public and private sectors.

Move to acquire EEDC

Also, in February, Otti announced the move to acquire a 60% stake of Interstate Electric Company Limited in the Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC) for the rest of the state after the successful takeover of electricity power generation and distribution in Aba by Geometric Power.

He received the due diligence report on the planned acquisition by four reputable organisations that handled different aspects of the assignment, including, Deloitte and Touche (Lead Consultant and Financial-Tax-Commercial Adviser), Ken Ahia (SAN) & Associates (Legal Adviser), Kosem Nigeria Limited (Technical Adviser), and Heritage Capital Markets Limited (Accounting experts) in the presence of Afreximbank (Financier) that worked with the state government team.

Commenting on the report, Otti underscored the importance of ensuring a fair deal, both for the government and the seller, Interstate Electrics Limited.

“The government does not plan to hold 60%. We can lead the way with the acquisition, de-risk, and subsequently divest into other potentially interested private sector players.

We felt that is a better way to go than inviting some private sector,” he said. Otti observed that the issue of electricity generation and distribution became imperative because virtually all the DISCOs are struggling, reason being that while some of them were overvalued, others were very expectant.

Post-acquisition, they discovered that maybe the major problem was not what they thought it would be. According to him: “One of the key issues is generation and another issue is transmission. You can’t distribute power that is not available to you. And it is actually the driving force here for us because we can see excess capacity from Aba.”

Bringing Geometric Power Plant back to life

It would be recalled that earlier in the administration, Otti had facilitated the inauguration of the Geometric Power Aba, 20 years after the ground-breaking event.

At the event, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said the Abia State initiative in electric generation and distribution was a challenge to Nigeria.

Also, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the nation was waiting to copy the success of the Aba power experiment. Since then Otti has gone from mere rhetoric to concrete action on the issue of electricity and it is hoped that soon the efforts will yield the desired stability in the power sector.

The Umuahia Ring Fence area covers Umuahia-North, Umuahia-South, and Ikwuano in Abia Central and the entire five Local Government Areas of Abia-North Zone comprising Arochukwu, Bende, Isiukwuato, Ohafia and Umunneochi. Geometric Power presently supplies power to Aba, Abia South and parts of Abia Central, comprising Aba-North, Aba-South, Isiala Ngwa-North, Isiala Ngwa South, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa-East and Ukwa-West LGAs.

