With 510 Days To Go, Sanwo-Olu Pledges Faster Infrastructure Delivery

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday announced a symbolic countdown to the end of his administration, declaring that there are 510 days left before he hands over power on May 29, 2027.

The Governor made the disclosure at the 2026 Annual New Year Thanksgiving Service held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, with the theme “Grateful for Unfailing Mercies” drawn from Lamentations 3:22–23.

Sanwo-Olu said the remaining period of his administration would be devoted to consolidating achievements and delivering impactful, people-centred projects across the state.

“As we celebrate this 2026 edition, Grateful for Unfailing Mercies, we do so with 510 days left to go until our last day in office, May 29, 2027, when we will hand over the baton of leadership to a new administration,” the Governor said.

He added that by January 3, 2027, when Lagos will hold its final thanksgiving under his tenure, the administration would have just 146 days remaining.

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to God for sustaining Lagos through what he described as an eventful year, marked by both achievements and painful moments, including the Lagos Island fire incidents. He sympathised with bereaved families and commended first responders and healthcare workers for their dedication and sacrifice.

“Even as we seek the face of God for continued protection and safety, we fully recognise our responsibility as a State Government to improve and enforce safety standards and strengthen emergency response systems,” he said.

The Governor also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for policies and initiatives benefiting Lagos, including the Lagos Coastal Highway, the restoration of the National Theatre—now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, Lagos’ successful hosting of GITEX and the E1 Lagos GP, as well as the state’s emergence as Nigeria’s best-performing state in the 2025 Ease of Doing Business ranking released by PEBEC.

Looking ahead, Sanwo-Olu described 2026 as a defining year, being his last full year in office, stressing that it must deliver “extraordinary meaning, significance, and benefit” to Lagosians.

He disclosed that several major projects would be completed and commissioned in 2026, including the Ojo General Hospital, the new Massey Children’s Hospital, the Psychiatric Hospital in Ketu Ereyun, Epe, the Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe, as well as key bridge projects such as the Odo Iya-Alaro Link Bridge and the Opebi–Mende Link Bridge, alongside a multi-storey office complex in Alausa.

In road infrastructure, the Governor listed projects nearing completion across the state. In Ikorodu, they include the Igbogbo–Bola Ahmed Tinubu–Igbe Road, Agric Isawo–Konu–Arepo Road Phase One, Gberigbe Road, and the Adamo–Akanun–Agunfoye–Lugbusi Road.

In Ikeja, the approach roads to the Opebi–Mende Link Bridge are expected to be delivered, while in Eti-Osa and the Lekki–Epe corridor, Phase 2A of the expressway from Eleko Junction to Greensprings and Majek to Abraham Desanya is scheduled for completion.

Other projects billed for commissioning include the Magbon–Alade township roads in Ibeju-Lekki, the Ijegun–Ijagemo Road, and the Akesan–Igando Road in Alimosho.

Sanwo-Olu further assured residents of progress on the Green Line Metro project, linking Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, as well as the Omi Eko water transport expansion project, both expected to significantly improve mobility, commerce and connectivity across the state.

He said these initiatives would be driven by the proposed 2026 Budget of Shared Prosperity, anchored on human-centred development, modern infrastructure growth, economic advancement and effective governance.

Clerics, including the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, and the RCCG Intercontinental Overseer, Pastor Johnson T. Kalejaiye, led prayers for President Tinubu, the nation, Lagos leadership and residents, with special intercessions for divine protection against disasters, kidnapping and terrorism.

The Thanksgiving service featured worship and musical ministrations by gospel artistes Yinka Alaseyori and Kunle Adeolu, and drew thousands of worshippers across denominations.