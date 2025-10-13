With 204 Countries Covered, Global Mortality Rate Declines By 67% – Report Reveals

A report by the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) has revealed that the global mortality rate has declined by 67 per cent since 1950, in spite of population growth and aging.

The study, which covered 204 countries and territories as well as 660 subnational locations between 1990 and 2023 was published in The Lancet medical journal and released on its website on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the findings were presented and unveiled at the ongoing World Health Summit in Berlin, Germany, holding from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to the report, global life expectancy has returned to pre-pandemic levels, rising by more than 20 years since 1950 to 76.3 years for females and 71.5 years for males.

The study, however, highlighted of wide regional disparities, with life expectancy ranging from as high as 83 years in high-income regions to as low as 62 years in subSaharan Africa.

While global health indicators had improved, the report warned of an emerging crisis of higher death rates among adolescents and young adults.

It attributed the rise to suicide and substance use in North and Latin America and to infectious diseases and unintentional injuries in sub-Saharan Africa.

It said between 2011 and 2023, the highest increase in deaths was recorded among those aged 20 to 39 in high-income North America, largely due to suicide, drug overdose and excessive alcohol use.

The report also noted that deaths among those aged 5 to 19 rose in Eastern Europe, high-income North America and the Caribbean within the same period.

It said while the global mean age at death increased from 46.4 in 1990 to 62.9 years in 2023, geographic inequities were profound. “The highest mean age of death was recorded in the high-income super-region, with females reaching 80.5 years and males at 74.4 years.

“The lowest mean age of death was in sub-Saharan Africa, with females at 37.1 years and males at 34.8 years. “The all-cause probability of dying before age 70 decreased across each GBD super-region from 2000 to 2023, with drug use disorders as one of the leading causes.”