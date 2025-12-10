With 1.2m Bags, Nasarawa Branded NASSACO Gold Rice To Hit Markets Soon

Background

With the target of 1.2 million bags of rice at the ongoing harvest from the state-owned 3, 300-hectare JangwaAgwatashi Farm, the Nasarawa State Government plans the production of branded rice, named NASSACO Gold, which is expected to hit markets soon.

The Nasarawa State Government had begun cultivation of rice with the acquisition of 10, 000 hectares of land at Jangwa in Awe Local Government Area of the state in 2024.

The government cultivated 2, 000 out of the 10. 000 hectares and expanded the farm by 1, 300 hectares, spreading into Agwatashi axis of Obi Local Government Area in 2025 totalling 3,300 hectares known as the JangwaAgwatashi Farm.

Sule’s food security initiative

The Jangwa-Agwatashi Farm is an initiative of the Governor Abdullahi Sule administration’s food security drive of his agricultural transformation programme and aims to complement the food security initiative of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government. The project was conceived in 2024 as an outgrower scheme with acquisition of 10, 000 hectares, with cultivation of 2, 000 hectares.

The bumper harvest from the farm last year prompted expansion of an additional 1, 300 hectares spreading into Agwatashi axis of Obi LGA of the state aimed to boost rice production. Determined to promote agribusiness in the state, the state government entered into robust partnership with Silvex International, a leading rice milling company to harvest, mill, package and market the brand named; NASSCO Gold, which is expected to hit markets across the federation soon.

“We will soon launch the NASACCO rice in Abuja after the harvest and milling of this year’s produce,” Sule said. Sule announced the partnership deal with Silvex International when he led top management of the company to Jangwa to flag off harvest on the farm. He disclosed that 6000 bags have been harvested.

Govt’s protection

At the beginning of cultivation of the farm, Sule dispel fears among the farming communities in the area that the government would not take over their farm land, saying instead, local farmers stand to benefit from the out-grower project. “Our plan is to work with them and do what we call out-grower schemes even here in (Jangwa).

We are going to do some out-grower programmes. The idea is not to take away the farm land from the local farmers. The idea is to ensure that the local farmers are given opportunities in the form of employment and out-grower schemes. That means there is a ready market. We are the buyers,” Sule assured.

Access road

Sule visited the farm on October 8, 2024 to access the yield where he expressed satisfaction with the progress on the farm. To match words with action and ensuring that communities of Rabi-Jangwa-Agwatashi get benefits of the farm project, Sule awarded the contract for the construction of the road and encouraged the contractor to speed up today, the communities have tarred the road.

“We awarded this contract not necessarily because of the farm but because of the good people of Jangwa. Jangwa is one area that has shown love for our party and has shown love for me. They have even given me a title here during the campaign in 2018 when they came to receive me at the bridge about two kilometres from the town and took me all the way with most of the children on foot following us.

“I was emotionally concerned about that and when the period came I vowed that by the grace of God, I will be one governor that will construct the road to Jangwa.” Promoted by the impressive yield on the farm in 2024, the government expanded the Jangwa Farm by an additional 1, 300 hectares, spreading into the Agwatashi axis from 2, 000 hectares to 3, 300 hectares in 2025. The success of the farm, however, did not go without challenges as communities in the area staged protests over what they described as a systematic grabbing of their land by the government.

The government swiftly handled the situation by engaging the community and traditional leaders including the youths and enlightening them about the good intentions of the government about the farm and the need for them to embrace the good intentions of the government. Today, the Jangwa-Agwatashi Farm is now a historic site of business hub as the project created thousands of job opportunities with hundreds of young men and women working and earning some fortunes on the farm, aside from access road, security, farm inputs, the farm project had provided to the communities.

The good news is that with the target of 1.2 million bags of rice in the ongoing harvest from the farm and the partnership with Silvex International to mill, package and market the product in a branded NASSACO Gold, which is expected to hit the market soon, Nasarawa State is now moving steadily to reclaim the famous groundnut pyramid of the North with the nation’s most finest rice NASSCO Gold, which is expected to hit markets soon.

Sule announced the birth of NASSACO Gold recently when he led top officials of Silvex International to JangwaAgwatashi Farm at the beginning of harvest this year. He told journalists during the visit that the partnership will boost his administration’s commitment in promoting agribusiness and complementing the Federal Government’s food security. According to him: “This is a very important day for us because it’s the day that we are beginning the new harvest, you know, for what we call the Jangwa-Agwatashi Farm.

“Last time it was only the Jangwa Farm as we had not yet extended and expanded all the way to the Agwatashi area but today we have been able to do that because we have been able to expand. “Last year was only 2, 000 hectares of land and this year we did additional clearing of 1, 300, making it 3, 300 hectares. By the grace of God next season we will expand by another 2, 000 so that at least we’ll be talking about 5, 000 hectares.

“So, this is the idea. We are just going gradually but the reason why today is so important and so exciting for some of us is that last year all the harvest we got we transported from here in Jangwa all the way to Lafia and we sold the rice to Olam Farms. “Today we have been able to have a partner and a true partner in that sense. Silvex International is a company that has a rice mill.

One in Kogi, one in Abuja but they don’t have a farm so they buy from the open market. So, we now say instead of buying from the open market, come and buy from us. “So they are coming all the way to the farm with all their gadgets, we are harvesting, we are bagging, we are weighing the rice right here inside the farm and they have brought their trucks and they are taking the rice directly from here.

“So and even at a higher price than our other customers you know. So that is a much better thing but the most important thing for the good people of Nasarawa State to know is that Silvex international is kind enough to say that they are going to now bag all this rice to the finished product in our name.

So, it is going to be NASSACO Gold. “Next time you go to the market when you see Nasarawa rice then you know it is the rice from Nasarawa State you know so it is very important for us to be able to define that way and if you remember some months ago I told you my ultimate goal is to go into a PPP, a joint venture arrangement with a private company.

Partnership

Also speaking during the event, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvex International, Garba Ibrahim, said that the partnership signifies the commitment of Sule’s administration transformation of the agricultural value chain not just in Nasarawa State but for the nation at large. He disclosed that beyond the taxes, Nasarawa State would benefit immensely from the shareholding, as according to him, significant shareholding has been negotiated for the interest of the state in the partnership agreement.

“Today’s event signifies the commitment of His Excellency to the transformation of the agricultural value chain, not just in Nasarawa State, but for the entire nation. As you already know or you heard from His Excellency, Silvex is an integrated agribusiness company and presently we have over 460 metric tons that means more than 15 trucks processing capacity in a day from the two factories we are operating, which are just a distance from Nasarawa State.

“But it has been a challenge for us to source quality paddy at prices that are competitive for us to be able to produce for the Nigerian market. And luckily for us, we are able to find a partner in Nasarawa State, which is what we are celebrating today. It’s a huge celebration for us.’’

Garba also announced that the partnership deal between the company and Nasarawa State Government was facilitated by Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), stating that the state stands to benefit immensely from the partnership deal aside taxes it will pay to the state. According to him: “We’ve been engaging the state government, especially through NASIDA, to be able to have access to land. So that we can be able to produce the paddy we need to power our factory so that we can be able to produce paddy.

“We have done businesses with a couple of states, Jigawa, Kogi and so many other states that we have done business with, but I have never seen a place where these deals are actually totally negotiated in the interest of the state, like what we have today in Nasarawa State. “We took a lot of time to negotiate this transaction and a significant shareholding has been dedicated under that SPB that we now have with Nasarawa State. So, it means beyond the taxes we are going to pay.

“And that is what we are doing today, with our partnership to uptake this rice paddy that is being produced here in the state. As you can see, we have taken our time to also do surveys of the farm. We have seen what is on ground and we have seen the quantum of what is being produced here. “As you already heard from His Excellency, the quality is top-notch from what we have seen. The varieties they have grown are among the best varieties.

These are Faro 44, Faro 69, even which is a very, very excellent variety. “In terms of practices in the field, there are areas of improvement in which we are sharing knowledge with them, because beyond the uptake, beyond the trading, we are also deepening partnership in terms of precision, in terms of the seeds we require. But the performance is excellent, and the quality of grains is excellent.”

Investment destination

It’s no wonder that Nasarawa State is fondly referred to as an investment destination because of the plethora of investments in the state due largely to the business-friendly environment put in place by the Sule-led administration in the state.

The state’s investment agency driving investments initiatives of Sule is the NASIDA, which has so far attracted over $1.8 billion investments in the state “Over the past five years since our creation, we have attracted a lot of investments, both foreign and domestic.

Over the years the portfolio of investments we have attracted in these periods is over $1.8 billion. Some of these investments have been actualised,” disclosed the Managing Director of the Agency, Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Sule had demonstrated unwavering commitment in promoting agriculture through huge annual budgetary provision, such as provision of farm input like fertilizers and early distribution of them at subsided prices, provision of herbicides and insecticides and support to farmers to achieve food security and food availability. The governor had purchased tractors and distributed them to local government councils, traditional rulers and individuals to promote mechanised agriculture.

The government had created assemblage of tractors and establishment of tractor maintenance and capacity building workshops in Nasarawa State to train the youth in tractor spare parts manufacturing, repairs and maintenance. In a deliberate effort to promote agriculture in the state, Sule took a weeklong visit to China on the invitation of LOVOL, Heavy Industries Company Limited, a leading tractor and farm manufacturing firm and collaborated with the firm to invest in agriculture.

His exploits had paid off as it has attracted a Chinese company which is now constructing a factory at Gudi that converts cassava to starch. He also secured partnership with a leading tractor manufacturer in Nagpur, China to build tractor maintenance and capacity workshops in the state among agribusiness driven initiatives.