Witches Once Held Meeting In My House – Femi Bright

Ace Nollywood actor, Femi Bright, has recalled how his home once became a gathering ground for dark supernatural forces.

In a recent interview on online TV, Bright said one night, he woke up and went to the bathroom. As he relieved himself, he gazed through the window from the master bedroom toward the corridor.

He said suddenly, he heard the clear, distinct voice of a woman calling out, “Mama, come and look at him. He’s out to urinate”. Bright said at the time, he didn’t think much about it and went back to sleep. in his words “There was a day I woke up from the master room in my house to go and urinate.

As I was urinating, while seeing through the window from the master room out to the corridor, I was hearing the voice of a female, saying, ‘Mama, come and look at him. He’s out to urinate,” he said.

“At that particular moment, it did not sink inside of me. I went back to bed and fell asleep. It was later in the morning that I realised and asked who the lady was.

“I asked one of the people living in the house with me, and they told me there was nothing. I then told everybody that evil people are meeting in this house.

“About two weeks after that time, a lady from Libya hired me to direct a film for her. We used a church in Igando as one of the movie locations.

“The owner of the church later informed that someone was in a trance and that I could come meet the person before leaving.

“The first thing that the person in trance said was that ‘Father, the witches are meeting in your house’. “That was the moment that gave credence to what I said to my family before.”

He also said another spiritual person told him that a popular actor once tried to steal his success through witchcraft, but he was protected through prayers.

“There was another instance that one of my colleagues Ara Osan took me to an Alfa who told me that a popular actor had placed his hand on me to take my glory,” he added.

The incidents served as a reminder to the actor that there are supernatural powers and the importance of taking God seriously