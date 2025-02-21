Witchcraft Cases Worry Bauchi CJ

Share

The Chief Judge of Bauchi State Justice Rabi Umar has expressed concern about cases bordering on witchcraft. Speaking while reviewing cases of awaiting trials at the Jama’are Maximum Correctional Centre in Bauchi, he said the issue is complicated.

Justice Umar said: “If you are not a witch, you cannot know who is a witch. It is an issue that could hardly be established, unless the witch confesses to be one.”

He warned judges and magistrates against putting outrageous compensations on convicts, especially where the ruling has an option of a fine.

She said imposition of heavy compensations often prolongs the stay of convicts in the correctional centres. The CJ warned that henceforth any judge who imposes outrageous compensations on convicts would be made to pay or settle it.

According to her, the imposition of heavy compensation on convicts such as N100, 000, N200, 000, or even N300, 000 as an encouragement or prone to stealing.

Share

Please follow and like us: