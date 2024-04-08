WISTA Chooses President

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria has elected Dr. Odunayo Ani as president for a tenure of two years. Ani is a deputy director/ head of revenue at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The elections coincided with the expiration of the tenure of the former President, Mrs. Eunice Ezeoke, who completed her second tenure and handed over leadership reigns on behalf of her executive team.

Other elected executives include: Vice President, Captain Edidiong, Akpanebe Sola-Abalo; Secretary, Mrs Lillian MacJaja Nnegi; Asst. Secretary, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oyeleke; Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Vivian Chimezie-Azubuike; Assistant PRO, Mrs Nneoma Obi-Asualo; Treasurer, Mrs. Hanna Adaba and Assistant Treasurer, Mrs. Aisha Cole. In her acceptance speech, the new WISTA Nigeria President, Dr. Ani, pledged to advance the mission and vision of the association in an environment where every member feels valued and empowered to contribute.