Wisconsin S’Court Election: Trump, Elon Musk Suffer Setback As Liberal Candidate Wins

A Liberal candidate, Susan Crawford has been elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, ensuring that the court’s 4-3 liberal majority remains intact.

The election result announced on Tuesday is seen as a significant setback for United States President, Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who had backed her conservative opponent, Brad Schimel.

The election, which observers described as an early referendum on Trump’s influence, became the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history, with over $90 million spent by candidates, state parties, and outside interest groups.

According to the Brennan Center at New York University, Crawford, a county judge, defeated Schimel, a former Republican state attorney general, by a margin of 55% to 45%, securing a lead of about 178,000 votes with 75% of the ballots counted.

Schimel conceded defeat in a phone call to Crawford and later addressed his supporters.

With the balance of the court at stake, Musk and political groups aligned with him reportedly spent over $21 million to boost Schimel’s campaign.

Crawford framed her victory as a triumph against billionaire influence in politics, saying,“I’ve got to tell you, as a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin. And we won.”

The election outcome reinforces the liberal hold on Wisconsin’s judiciary and could have implications for key legal battles in the state ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

