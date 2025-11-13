WISCAR: Women Inclusion Key To Achieving $1trn Economy

Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s aspiration of achieving $1 trillion economy come 2030, leading career women group- WISCAR, has made a strong case for women inclusion in all spheres of the economy as the only way out for Nigeria to achieve this laudable target in all ramifications.

With this, WISCAR is calling for transformative leadership that converts gender equity frameworks into measurable, enforceable systems across governance, law, business, and civil society, in line with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Ahead of the forthcoming WISCAR’s 2025 Conference slated for November 29, 2025, the Convener, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, stated in Lagos recently that women inclusion in driving the $1 trillion economy achievement was very key and apt, thereby calling for the women contribution in the areas of greatest opportunities in the country’s economy, including; agric sector, creative economy and entertainment industry, manufacturing sector, trade and investment, and digital economy.

Oyagbola said: “I think that women can contribute across sectors of the economy absolutely in every sectors right. But I think that in the areas of greatest opportunities.

In my humbled opinion, across the agricultural value chain because a lot of acceleration can happen there if the smallholder farmers which are generally majority of whom are females are empowered.

And if all the constraints that they have at that levels are attended to. “I also think that there are huge opportunities also to empower women in the world. I think what I called the creative economy.

The entrainment and creative economy where women are already playing a critical role.

“In addition, I think there is huge opportunity in the whole trade and investment arenas which you know. “And finally, I think we cannot ignore the digital economy landscape.

With the right kind of enablement, and with the right kind of access giving to women, I think you will see a huge acceleration in that space.

“We are now in the fourth industrial revolution. We are now in the space where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are at play.

“And that is an area I think women can really leapfrog very very easily. And that is also, an area in which a lot of the constraints on the Family’s side can be more easily overcome with the right education, the right enablement and the right funding.

“We are already seeing that things are already beginning to play out. And I know that this administration is also focusing in that space.”

She added: “At WISCAR, we believe that women are not just participants in nation building; they are architects of transformation.

“Claiming Our Future” is a call to action for every woman to take her rightful place in leadership, governance, and policymaking.

When women lead, societies thrive and nations prosper.” While speaking on the WISCAR’s 2025 conference, the Chairperson explained that WISCAR’s 2025 conference challenged leaders to move from policy to practice, bridging the gap between commitment and action, adding that women’s leadership and inclusion is a governance issue, one that lies at the heart of sustainable development and national progress.

The WISCAR boss pointed out that Professor Folasade Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, will be the keynote speaker.

This year’s conference will also feature goodwill messages from Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Dr. Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, Founder of WARIF; and Dr. Tayo Aduloju, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, all influential voices shaping Nigeria’s development agenda.