WISCAR: Closing Gender Gaps In Labour Participation To Add $28trn To Global GDP

The Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to strengthening women’s leadership, driving policy reform, and accelerating national transformation towards building a virile strong Nigeria for the future.

WISCAR also stated that global evidence shows that closing gen- der gaps in labour participation could add $28 trillion to global GDP, and Africa could gain $316 billion by 2030 by increasing women’s economic participation.

In her opening address at the 2025 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference, in Lagos recently, the Founder and Chair- person of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola, underscored that gender inclusion is both a national and economic imperative.

Mrs Oyagbola said: “For seven- teen years, WISCAR has equipped women with the competence, confidence, and courage to lead. Beyond empowerment, we must claim our future through leadership, accountability, and collective action. Global evidence shows that closing gender gaps in labour participation could add $28 trillion to global GDP, and Africa could gain $316 billion by 2030 by increasing women’s economic participation.

Companies with gender-diverse leadership are also more profitable, more innovative, and better governed,” she said. The WISCAR founder amplified the bold, collective agenda of the Nigeria Women in Leadership Coalition, comprising WISCAR, WIMBIZ, WILAN, and the Nigeria Governors Forum, adding that “united by a shared vision for systemic transformation, the coalition is advocating for three critical national reforms: 35 per cent female rep- resentation in federal and state cabinets, 35 per cent women on boards and in executive manage- ment of listed companies, and the adoption of a modern labour policy guaranteeing at least 16 weeks paid maternity leave and 14 days of paid paternity leave by 2027.

“These reforms, which have been endorsed and embraced by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon Dr Nkiru- ka Onyejeocha, are essential to building institutions that reflect Nigeria’s talent, diversity, and governance aspirations.”

In his opening remarks, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu who was represented by Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strengthening gender-responsive governance and supporting institutions like WISCAR that are shaping the next generation of female leaders.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, OON, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, and 2025 Distinguished WISCAR Awardee reflected on the transformative power of purposeful female leadership.

She emphasised that Nigeria’s progress depends on creating enabling systems where women can lead, influence, and innovate at scale.