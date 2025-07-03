WISCAR Canvasses For More Career Women Representation In Leadership Positions

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organization committed to advancing professional women in Nigeria and across Africa, in partnership with the Gates Foundation, has officially launched the inaugural phase of its Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP).

The programme is targeted at emerging female leaders in the legal and governance sectors. The launch, held in Lagos recently, was marked by an opening ceremony that also featured the unveiling of the 2025 WISCAR WILMP Needs Assessment Report on Women’s Advancement in Public Sector Law, Lawmaking, and Legal Practice.

According to the report, women remain starkly underrepresented across Nigeria’s legal and governance institutions, despite forming an increasingly significant portion of the legal work force.

As of December 2024, women comprised only 4 per cent of National Assembly members, 23 per cent of Supreme Court justices, and 4 per cent of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Over half of those surveyed reported having limited or no access to mentorship and professional networks—essential resources for career advancement and leadership development.

In response to these challenges, the WISCAR Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP) was created to bridge systemic and cultural gaps by equipping aspiring female leaders in public legal practice, lawmaking, and governance with the mentorship, skills, and networks they need to rise to leadership roles.

The six-month programme includes targeted capacity building, leadership development, and access to strategic networks, forming a vital foundation for long-term transformation.

WILMP directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), by promoting inclusive leadership and strengthening women’s representation across Nigeria’s legal and governance frameworks.

In her opening remarks, Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, LLM, FCIoD, highlighted the urgent need for intentional interventions to close the gender gap in the legal profession.

“WISCAR was founded on the conviction that empowering women and promoting gender equality are not just moral imperatives but critical levers for national and institutional progress.”