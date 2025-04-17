Wis-South Security Limited Vows To Protect Oil Facilities In N’Delta.

Share

Wis-South Security Limited, a frontline surveillance security group in the Niger Delta, has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s critical oil and gas infrastructure amid recent attacks on facilities in Bayelsa and Rivers States.

The group emphasized that its efforts are vital to sustaining the nation’s achievements in the oil and gas value chain, which remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Yenagoa, Chief Wisdom Joseph-Owo, the Chief Executive Officer of Wis-South Security Limited, praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Engineer Bayo Ojulari as the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Joseph-Owo described Ojulari’s appointment as a reflection of his exceptional expertise, leadership, and extensive experience in the petroleum industry.

“President Tinubu’s choice of individuals with pedigree, discipline, competence, and high moral standards for critical roles demonstrates a commitment to steering Nigeria’s economy in a positive direction,” Joseph-Owo said.

He pledged Wis-South Security’s unwavering support to collaborate with Ojulari to strengthen Nigeria’s energy sector, ensuring energy security and sustainable development.

Wis-South Security, which has been securing Nigeria’s economic assets in the Niger Delta since 2020, reiterated its dedication to its mandate.

The group’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Etekpe John, expressed confidence in Ojulari’s ability to leverage his extensive experience to address challenges in the oil and gas sector.

“Ogulari’s proven rectitude, accountability, and excellent service in NNPC over the years will bring professionalism and true leadership to this integral part of the nation’s economy,” John stated.

The group also committed to working closely with the new NNPCL leadership to curb operational and administrative leakages, maintain peace, and sustain progress in the oil and gas industry.

Wis-South Security’s statement underscored its belief that Ojulari’s appointment is well-deserved, citing his solid track record and rich experience as key assets for driving Nigeria’s energy sector forward.

