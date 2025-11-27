WIRA: DBN, Others To Empower Womenled MSMEs For Economic Growth

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), with support from Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and Sterling One Foundation, are set to host the Women Investment Readiness Accelerator (WIRA) Demo Day to showcase the innovation and growth potential of women-led enterprises in Nigeria.

According to DBN, the Demo Day will serve as the final stage of the WIRA program, providing women entrepreneurs who have undergone weeks of hands-on business development training, mentorship, and investment readiness coaching the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a room of targeted investors, development finance institutions, and strategic ecosystem partners.

It stated that WIRA was launched to bridge the long-standing capacity and financing gap faced by women-led businesses in Nigeria.

In particular, the DBN pointed out that many women entrepreneurs continue to face difficulty accessing capital, quality advisory services, market opportunities, and networks needed to scale their enterprises, despite playing a significant role in driving economic productivity and job creation.

With this in mind, DBN explained that the program directly responds to these gaps by equipping participants with the tools, resources, and confidence to expand and sustain their businesses in competitive markets.

Speaking ahead of the Demo Day, the Managing Director/CEO of Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, emphasized the importance of investing in women-led enterprises, saying: “The WIRA program represents a strong step toward unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs who, for too long, have been underserved.

At DBN, we recognize that empowering women-led MSMEs is essential for achieving inclusive economic growth. “The upcoming Demo Day is an opportunity to showcase the innovation and resilience that these women bring to the Nigerian economy, and to connect them to partners who can help bring their ideas to scale.”

Similarly, the CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, noted that the Demo Day reflects the Foundation’s commitment to long-term women economic empowerment.

According to her, “our goal with WIRA has been to not only build business capacity, but to expand the pathways to funding and visibility for women entrepreneurs.

The Demo Day is more than a pitch event, it is a platform that elevates women’s voices, celebrates their innovation, and links them with opportunities to grow their impact.

We look forward to showcasing the remarkable progress these entrepreneurs have made.” The event will be attended by impact investors, commercial and development finance institutions, private sector partners, and stakeholders in the women entrepreneurship ecosystem.