Winter transfer drama and downward slide of Nigerian stars

Transfer period is always interesting with twists and turns every winter and summer window. The uncertainty in the process and expectation of fans of the various elite clubs abroad are always electrifying. No matter how strong a club is, the fans will be wishing for more additions if only to boost the depth of the team. Premier League clubs spent over £370m in the winter transfer window, significantly up compared to the £100m paid out last year, with Manchester City spending almost as much as the other 19 top-flight teams combined.

After the window, the 2025 spending is still not up to the 2023 record of £815m. The £50m signing of midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Porto just before Monday’s deadline took Manchester City’s total spending to around £180m and, according to Football Transfers, manager Pep Guardiola was given the backing to try and improve the defending champions’ current form. Hanging over them is the outcome of the 115 charges they face for allegedly breaking the financial rules of the EPL.

But they made the biggest moves during the winter window, signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush for £59m, Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis for £29.6m, and Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov for £33.6m before completing their business with £50m Gonzalez just before Monday’s deadline. They also signed Argentina’s U-17 midfielder Claudio Echeverri for £12.5m but immediately loaned him back to River Plate.

City are the second-highest spenders in a winter window ever, behind Chelsea in 2023, who spent £275m.

No doubt, Jhon Duran was at the centre of the biggest deals in the winter window. Duran moved from Aston Villa to Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia for £64.4m, rising to £75.3m

Chelsea and several European giants had been linked with Duran, and it was disappointing that the 21-year-old opted for the big money in Saudi Arabia. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also moved from Napoli to PSG for £59.1m.

The dramatic late move of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United to Aston Villa is also one of the biggest talking points of the winter window. Rashford has been having issues with manager Reuben Amorim and was not ready to change his attitude and the board offered him to Aston Villa on Loan.

From the Nigerian angle, Patrick Dorgu moved from Lecce to Manchester United for £25m rising to £29.1m. Man United needed a left wing-back and they opted for the young Dane, making him the first signing of the Amorim era. Gift Orban moved from Lyon to Hoffenheim. Unsettled at French side Lyon and ostracized from the squad, Orban finally got his wish and signed for German outfit TSG Hoffenheim in a €9m deal.

The 22-year-old forward penned a four-year contract with the Bundesliga club, bringing an end to his turbulent stint in France.

Orban has already hit the ground running, netting his first goal for Hoffenheim in a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi also completed a switch to Greek giants Olympiakos from Portuguese side Boavista for €2.5m. Turkish club Trabzonspor had been leading the race for his signature, but Onyemaechi ultimately opted for a move to Greece.

Akor Adams moved from Montpellier to Sevilla for €5.5m, Vince Osuji’s move from Kalmar FF to Club Brugge was a record transfer of €3m for Kalmar. Very interesting but not funny. He is expected to link up with Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho, after his exploits at Manchester City, Leicester and three months stay in Sevilla, landed in English Championship side, Middleborough. He joined on loan from until the end of the season. This is a massive step down.

Former Watford player, Emmanuel Dennis, also agreed on a deal to join Blackburn Rovers on transfer deadline day from Nottingham Forest. Due to attitude issues, Dennis has been struggling with his career over the years.

Another Nigerian, Chuba Akpom, sealed a loan move to Ligue 1 outfi, Lille from Eredivisie giants, Amsterdam.

It is so sad that Nigerian players are moving to average, below average or rather unknown clubs. The Eagles stars are not ready to do the right thing of getting quality agents to run their affairs and get them good deals in the market during the window. This has been the case over and over again because they are not ready for any top professional to take up their affairs.

There were little or no enquiries in the window about the country’s top two players on current form, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. The Eagles stars must get better agents to run their affairs to be relevant as expected in global football space.

