Wins for Spartans, Diadem as Obasa Games Take Centre Stage

The second edition of Obasa Games organised by Kings Sports International finally kicked off on Friday, November 15 with football games as both Spartans and Diadem secured wins in their first games, beating Hephzibah and AIWO FC 2-1 respectively.

The opening game of the competition saw Lion Heart and Ajegunle United playing out a goalless draw in front of several dignitaries including the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. It also ended goalless in the other game between Chekas United and SA Prodigy.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Kings Sports International, Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, over 500 youths within the Lagos West Senatorial District would be coming together to compete in five different sports.

“I’m excited that the 2024 Obasa Games has officially begun with the football event. It’s been a struggle trying to make sure the event is organised properly, as I like to put details into everything I do,” he said.

“The first game kicked off, so I can’t wait for the final day as well to come in. Aside from football, from December 2 to 6, the indoor games will take centre stage at the Agege Stadium with Boxing, Table tennis, Scrabble and Chess.

“For the four indoor games, we have a total of 132 athletes for each, male and female, no gender disparity, that’s over 500 youths coming together to compete, with the best to shine on the canvas, table or board.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the organisers of the Obasa Games, while also assuring that there would be further expansion ahead next year.

He said: “I want to take the Obasa Games further and beyond the Lagos West Senatorial District, to become a Lagos State event, so the local organising committee has my full support.”

