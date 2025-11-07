Winning W’Cup Playoffs’ll Make Eagles Unstoppable At AFCON – Chelle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, says victory in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup African Playoffs will give his team a massive psychological edge heading into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month in Morocco. Nigeria will face Gabon on November 13 in the semi-final phase of the playoffs.

If successful, the Eagles will then battle either Cameroon or DR Congo on November 16 for a ticket to the intercontinental playoff. Chelle believes winning both matches will send a strong warning to the rest of the continent ahead of the AFCON, which also holds in Morocco in December.

“Before AFCON, there’s a crucial target: the World Cup play-offs,” Chelle told CAFOnline.com. “The goal is to win those matches. If we win the first, we’ll aim for the second, then turn to AFCON. If we arrive at AFCON on the back of play-off success, stopping us will be difficult.”

Despite his confidence in Nigeria’s resurgence, Chelle is not ruling out competition from other heavyweights. He listed tournament hosts Morocco, North African giants Tunisia, and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire as early favourites for the crown.

” M o r o c c o are favourites, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire… nations in top form,” he said. “But given our history, our quality of play and the calibre of past and present players, we must deliver a great AFCON.”