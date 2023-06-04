Winning The Battles Of Life Through Faith

For whoever is born of God overcomes the world, and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even faith. 1. John 5:4. The journey of life is greatly likened to the journey of the children of Israel. God promised them of a land flowing with milk and honey.

The children of Israel were greatly favoured by God in all areas of life and this was a reason of the covenant relationship that exists between God and their father.

But despite the covenant relationship that exists between them and God, despite all the promises of God for their lives, despite all the presence and power of God that were always with them.

All this grace and favour of God did not make the battle of life. And in the midst of all these problems, God expected them to always live the life of faith and obedience to him.

And whenever they do, no matter the seriousness of the problems and battles before them, they always come out a winner and victorious. The word of God described the horror and the severe hardship they experienced in the land of Egypt.

And the Egyptian made the life children of Israel to serve with rigour, and they made their life with hard bondage, in mortar, and in brick, and in all manner of service in the field: all their service, wherein they made them serve, was with rigour.

Exodus 1:13, 14 To them, it was as if God had totally forsaken and abandoned them in the lurch but He delivered them from their afflictions. And it came to pass in process of time that the king of Egypt died, and the Children of Israel signed by reason of the bondage.

And God heard their cry, by reason of the bondage, and God heard their groaning, and God remembered His covenant with Abraham, with Isaac and with Jacob. And God looked upon the Children of Israel and God had mercy on them. Exodus 1:23:25. He will also have mercy on you to win your battle.