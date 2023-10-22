Winning the Battles of Life Through Faith

But then, animals are not spirit beings; they have only flesh and soul. They don’t have a spirit. The battle of faith is a spiritual battle to bring to manifestations things we have in the spirit realm. The Holy Spirit is also given to us to enable us to know and to receive these things given to us freely. “But as it is written, eye hath of man, the things which God hath prepared for them love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his spirit for the spirit searcheth all things yea, the deeps things of God.

For what man knoweth the things of a man save the spirit of man which is in him? For so the things of God knoweth no man, but the spirit of God. Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely giving to us by God 1Cor 2;9:12 The struggles of the enemy is to blindfold people, to darken their minds to the things we have in Christ, he wants this done in the lives of unbelievers and if it is possible with the believers:

“In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should not shine unto them And that they may recover themselves out of snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will, “And again, no matter where we are now in the faith, the desire and the will of God for us is to be growing from faith to faith and from victory to victory.

The gateway into relationship and fellowship with God is to have faith for salvation, but then, with the faith that gives salvation we cannot do exploits for the lord. We need to go higher dimension of faith, as Paul told the Church in Rome, for there in is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, the Just shall live by faith, Rom. 1:17 But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our lord and saviour Jesus, and in the knowledge of our lord and saviour Jesus Christ To him be glory both now and forever.

Undoubtedly, we all know that the Christian life is a life of warfare with Satan and his legion of demons. The most valuable treasure that the enemy wants to steal away from us, apart from our souls, is to wreck and weakens our faith on God and in his word. All the enemy wants is to make us doubt and deny the love, the faithfulness, and the integrity of God and his word, just exactly as he did to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, as he wanted to do to job through his wife that he (job) should curse God and die.

The enemy never changes his focus, his strategies and target ever since; then; when he Satan, and at that point in time, hear what Jesus said ” And the lord said, Simon, Si- mon behold, Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat: but l have prayed for thee, that thy faith not: and when thou hath been converted, strengthen thy brethren “,Luke 22:31-32 What the entire enemy want was Peter’s faith should fail and then he will get the opportunity to sift him as wheat, but thank God, the prayers of Jesus uphold him,

Apostle Paul knew the importance of our faith in winning the spiritual battle against all odds of life, let see what he wrote ” Above all, takings the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked Peter also exhorts ye on how to win the battle of life through faith. Be sober.