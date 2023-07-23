Winning The Battles Of Life Through Faith (7)

It is based on the quality of information one received.To increase your faith you need informa- tion, great faith has nothing to do with the economic theories or the physical and environmental problems. Like when Elisha prophesied “by this time tomorrow 1 kings 17, this is in the same category with strong faith Romans 4:20.Heroes of faith.these are described in faith,the kind of people that are described in Hebrew11.They are those who possess precious faith, unfeigned faith 1Tim1:5 and most holy faith Jude vs 20.

They are those who planted the seeds(the word of God) in their hearts, they make it to germinate, they nurture it to grow and bring fruits of different kinds(the products of faith). Seeds have little or no value un- til its planted, germinate and grow to maturity and then produce fruit in large quality and quantity. But then,God and Holy Spirit have planted seeds in every man for a purpose. It is the responsibility of every individual to nurture his or her seed unto maturity and make it to produce fruits and results.

The Bible tells us that it is those who have strong faith that obtain the promises of God. They are ones who walk in the fullness of God’s blessing. So then, it is very important to us that we learn the principles of growing and strong faith. Having seeing these descriptive word that qualify and quantify faith,we can see that it is not just a matter of either you have faith or not. It is a matter of you being at one given time, at one level or the other, you could possess weak faith,or you could possess strong faith.

Paul tells us “examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith: prove your own selves.No ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you,except ye be reprobates?”2 Cor13:5 Dead faith, little faith,weak faith and shipwrecked faith will not achieve much in the kingdom,it is those who have unfeigned faith,precious faith that achieve much.God is a faithful God and “without faith we can not please him.for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

Hebrews 11:6. Nature faith. It is greatly amazing the faith the average man has in something that he or someone else can do. And truly, faith is the technology. As natural and human faith gives birth to such great achievements in the natural realm. So also the believers faith in their Father and in his word gives birth to spiritual achievements.

We understand the fact that natural faith has greatly helped in all areas of human endeavour. Let us see a few of these. It takes great faith to pilot or to board an aircraft,sometimes planes goes as high as 40,000ft in the sky above the sea level,both the pilot and the people on board can not see the ground until they come as 1,000ft or less to the ground,but while they were far away in the sky, looking out through the window they can not see anything but the pilot has learned how to believe and trust his instruments.

He follows the radio beam and those meters,gauges, dials, which tell him the altitude and horizon, and bring the plane down every time at the runway. But then, suppose while he was high in the sky assuming he decides to trust only in his visibility and sight, for the pilot to neglect his instruments and begin to ask, where is the ground?