Winning The Battles Of Life And Faith Factor

But with God all things are possible. Mathew 19: 26. All things are possible to him that believeth. Mark 9: 23 We know all things are possible to God; but how will all things be possible to the person who believes? It is because his faith will connect him to the God of all possibilities. His faith is the link that hooks him to God. The power of making all things possible is not from men but from God and God releases His power to a man that believes through his faith.

Such was the case of Peter when he was looking unto Jesus. He also could walk on the water, but when he shifted his attention away from Jesus; when he al- lowed doubts to enter his mind, he started sinking. Let us observe what Jesus said concerning faith and prayer. “And in the morning, as they passed by, they saw the fig tree dried up from the roots. And Peter calling to remembrance saith unto him, master, behold, the fig tree which thou cursed is withered away.

And Jesus answering saith unto them, have faith in God for verily I say unto you, that whosoever shall say unto this mountain, be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith. There- fore I say unto you, what things so ever ye desire. When ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them, “Mark 11: 20-24.

Having a deep meditation on these words of Jesus Christ will reveals the powerful position faith play in our prayers. To actually have from these statements, I will expatiate on some of the points in the statement. Have faith in God or have the God kind of faith. It is only those who are Born Again; those who have accepted Christ as their Lord and saviour that can have the God kind of faith, because already, they have the nature of God in them.”

According as his divine power hath given unto as all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue; whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in world through luck.” 2 Peter 1: 3-4; Any man that does not have this nature of God cannot have God kind of faith.

And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith “2 Thess 3:2. The God kind of faith which a man believes (strongly convinced) in his heart and confess it out with his mouth not looking at any surrounding circumstances or not looking at the situation from human points of view, holding fast to the promise of God. Believing God beyond any doubt for the manifestation of what he says and confesses.

And eventually it comes to pass, That is the kind of faith that spoke this world into existence. “Through faith we understand that the worlds were not made of things which do appear.” Hebrew 11: 3 ; God believe that what He said would come to pass and He spoke the entire world and everything that is in it into existence. He just said it and it was so. That’s God’s kind of faith.