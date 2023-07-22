Winning Nigerian Idol Season 8 Life- Changing Experience, Says Victory Gbakara

After eight intensely competitive weeks, Victory Gbakara emerged winner of the eighth edition of the country’s most watched singing competition -Nigerian Idol. Victory won the coveted grand prize – including N35m cash, a brand-new SUV, one Bigi refrigerator and one year’s supply of Bigi soft drink, an all expense paid trip courtesy Tecno.

Also in the mix is a music record deal by a reputable label that will include a video shoot, one year supply of WAW detergent, and a fully installed DSTV Explora, with one year of premium subscription. Victory Gbakara will join the elite group of winners that have emerged since the show’s return in 2021.

Victory will now be considered peers with talented winners like Kingdom Kro-seide, who took the title in 2021 and Progress Chukwuyem, who won last year. While reflecting on Victory’s performances during the show, Obi-Asika, one of the judges, said, “Victory Gbakara has always been a star and one could see his potential right from the auditions stage.

We the judges are proud to watch him grow throughout the competition and emerge as the show’s winner”. Victory expressed appreciation to the show organisers and fans for the opportunity, noting, “I can’t contain my joy.

I am so happy, guys. This journey has been a life-changing experience, and it would not have been possible without the support and love of my family, friends, and especially my incredible fans.

” Speaking on the grand finale, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola says: “At Multichoice, we are very intentional about what our content can do for our audience and the community at large. Beyond its entertainment value, Nigerian Idol is a catalyst for economic growth towards enriching lives and we are happy to be a part of Victory Gbakara’s journey.’’