Winning Nigeria Prize For Literature Felt Like The Universe Whispering Back –Olugbile

Oyin Olugbile’s debut novel ‘Sanya’ emerged winner of the 2025 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature, clinching one of Africa’s most prestigious literary honour valued at $100,000. The announcement was made on Friday, 10th October 2025 at the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Grand Award Night in Lagos by the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Prize, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, who revealed the winner out of 252 novels submitted for the NLNG-sponsored Prize.

Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo described Olugbile’s mythology retelling approach as distinct and daring for casting Sango as a female and for the projection of Yoruba mythology through a story that captivates and meanders into a fantastical world, adding that Olugbile achieved this through lucid and straightforward language, making for easy reading.

In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, Olugbile talks about how the ‘Sanya’ story evolved into a tapestry of tradition and imagination, examining the intersection of the divine and the mortal. She also shares her thoughts on winning the prestigious Prize, challenges and other issues

What was your first reaction when you learned you’d won the prize? Can you walk us through that moment?

It was a deeply humbling and surreal moment. I remember feeling a stillness first — as if time paused — before the reality sank in. I thought back to the countless nights spent wrestling with words, to the quiet hope I held for this story. Winning the Nigeria Prize for Literature felt like the universe whispering back, “It was worth it.” I was overwhelmed with gratitude, not just for the recognition, but for the journey that brought me here.

How does it feel to receive this recognition for your debut novel? Did you imagine this when you were writing?

It’s both exhilarating and deeply affirming. When I was writing ‘Sànyà’, I wasn’t thinking about prizes; I was simply trying to tell the truest story I could. To have that story embraced in this way is beyond anything I imagined. It reminds me that authenticity resonates and that even a whisper of an idea can grow into something powerful.

The judges praised your mythology retelling approach as distinct and daring for casting Sango as a female and for projecting Yoruba mythology into a fantastical world. How does their recognition of that element feel?

It means a great deal to me. Reimagining Sango as a female was not just a creative choice but a statement about power, gender, and how stories shape our worldview. Yoruba cosmology is rich and layered, yet often underexplored in mainstream literature. To see the judges recognize the courage and intention behind that decision is deeply validating — not just for me, but for the broader movement to tell African stories on our own terms.

What does this prize mean for you as a writer, moving forward?

This prize is both an encouragement and a responsibility. It encourages me to keep writing boldly, but it also reminds me of the power stories hold in shaping culture and identity.

Moving forward, I feel even more committed to telling stories that honour our heritage while speaking to universal human experiences.

What sparked the initial idea for your novel?

It began with a question that wouldn’t leave me alone: “What if Sango had been a woman?” That single question opened a floodgate of ideas about leadership, destiny, and how history might have unfolded differently if women had been at the centre of certain myths. From there, the story evolved into a tapestry of tradition and imagination.

What themes or questions were you most interested in exploring?

I was particularly interested in exploring themes of identity, destiny, and the cost of power. ‘Sànyà’ asks what happens when one is chosen for greatness but still deeply human — flawed, fearful, and searching. It also examines the intersection of the divine and the mortal, and how legacy is shaped not just by power but by sacrifice.

Are there personal experiences woven into the narrative, or is it purely imaginative?

While the world of ‘Sànyà’ is entirely imagined, it carries fragments of my own experiences — questions about belonging, womanhood, leadership, and the weight of expectation. These personal threads are woven into the fabric of the story, even if they wear the cloak of mythology.

What do you hope readers take away from your work?

I hope readers come away with a renewed appreciation for African stories — their depth, complexity, and relevance. I also hope ‘Sànyà’ encourages readers, especially women and girls, to see power and leadership as qualities not confined by gender but defined by purpose and courage.

How has winning this prize already changed your life — beyond the obvious accolades?

It’s opened new doors, of course, but more importantly, it has amplified my voice as a storyteller. I’ve received messages from readers around the world who felt seen in ‘Sànyà’’s pages. That, for me, is the greatest transformation — knowing that this story has sparked conversations and inspired people far beyond what I envisioned.

Are you working on a second novel? If so, how does it compare to your debut?

Yes, I am. The second book expands the universe I began in ‘Sànyà’ and explores even deeper questions about memory, resistance, and destiny. While ‘Sànyà’ was about awakening power, the next story is about wielding it responsibly. It’s a more ambitious story in scope and scale, and I’m excited to share it with readers soon.