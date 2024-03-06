Winning Champions League Is Tougher – Guardiola

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola applauds to supporters after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, on Tuesday disclosed that winning the Champions League is “getting tougher.”
This season, Man City hopes to win a second straight Treble.
After winning the first leg 3-1, Guardiola’s team will visit FC Copenhagen on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 match.
He said: “It’s better to be here having already won the Champions League but as I said it (the treble season) is finished.
“The only target is to try to qualify tomorrow for the quarter-finals. We are far, far away, talking about these things.
“We didn’t say last season until we won the final against United in the FA Cup, so we are at the beginning of March.”