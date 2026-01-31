Winning Afrima ‘Life-Changing’ Say Juma Jux, Folex

Fresh from their victories at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria, Tanzanian stars Juma Jux and Folex have described the platform as a major driver of global visibility for African creatives, as industry stakeholders met in Dar es Salaam to review the impact of the awards on the region’s music industry.

The award-winning artistes shared their views during a Media and Stakeholders’ Parley hosted by AFRIMA’s International Committee, which brought together artistes, regulators, music executives and the media to examine opportunities created by the awards and how East Africa can better harness them.

Speaking at the event held at Urban by City Blue Hotel, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Juma Jux, winner of East African Artiste of the Year (Male) at the 9th AFRIMA, described the experience as career-defining. “Winning AFRIMA changed a lot for me,” Jux said.

“People who never spoke to me before now reach out. Being on a stage watched in over 84 countries gives you a new level of visibility and responsibility.” He also called for stronger partnerships between platforms like AFRIMA and government agencies in Tanzania.

“When institutions work hand in hand with platforms like AFRIMA, artistes benefit more through exposure, training and knowledge sharing,” he added. Also speaking, Tanzanian music director Folex, who won Best Music Video of the Year for his work on Juma Jux’s Ololufemi video, said the recognition had changed his life.

He explained that the Lagos experience opened doors to new networks and learning opportunities.