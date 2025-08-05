…Winning 5th Consecutive Title Commendable, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for winning the African championship at the 2025 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s AfroBasket.

He commended the Coach Rena Makamaled female national team for defeating the Malian side, 78-64, in a thrilling Afrobasket finals match on Sunday night at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, hailed D’Tigress for making Nigeria proud again by winning the competition for the seventh time in total and five times consecutively. He said: “Congratulations to D’Tigress for making the nation proud again.

I am so proud of our women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for bringing home the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship once again. “Winning it seven times in total and five times consecutively is no small feat. It takes heart, discipline and grit.