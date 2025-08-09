Winners Of 2025 BMA To Part With One Million Naira

In a bid to spur Media Excellence and reportage, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has increased the amount that will be given to the three winners of the Bayelsa Media Awards for the 2025 edition, to One Million Naira (N1,000,000)

Disclosing this at the weekend in Yenagoa, the NCDMB’s General Manager Corporate Communications, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, stated that the reward will also be accompanied by a new laptop for individual winners of its categories

He stated that the increase was consistent with the board’s mandate and dedication to building capacity and promoting talents in key sectors connected to the oil and gas industry.

Ezeobi thanked NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Engineer Felix Omatsola Ogbe, for approving the increase and commended his deep appreciation of the critical roles the media and strategic communication play in local content promotion and implementation.

He emphasised the need to celebrate and reward excellence in important sectors of our national life, to motivate dedication and inspire the next generation.

Ezeobi noted that the prize increase had made BMA one of the most rewarding awards in the Nigerian media industry, just as he said that NCDMB is the best-performing federal agency in the country for three years, as awarded by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The GM referenced NCDMB’s multifaceted support to the media industry in the past fifteen years of the agency’s existence.

“These include the annual capacity building of media stakeholders across the country, social responsibility projects and advertising patronage.

“NCDMB has been a stalwart supporter of BMA since 2015, and the partnership has been successful and impactful.

” I believe that this increase in prizes would spur journalistic prowess and improve the overall contribution of media to national development.” He stated.

Reacting to the development, the Project Manager Victor Binawari, who described the NCDMB as the longest-standing partner, appreciated the board for the astronomical upgrade, which he disclosed will encourage more efforts and commitments to excellence in the media space of the region.

The project Manager further stated that the mission of the brand was to promote professionalism and excellence in the media, which aligns perfectly with NCDMB’s objectives, making this partnership a win-win for both organisations.

Binawari said: “With over one hundred and seventy entries received this year alone, it is a clear sign of the acceptability and trust in the brand.

” We promise to continue building on the successes of the editions and to sustain the integrity and reputation the BMA has built over the years.”

He stated that the process for voting and adjudication had started from the 1st of this month and would be concluded on the 20th of September, and winners would be announced at the ceremony on the 9th of October in Yenagoa, while calling on the public to log on to www.bma.org.ng for more details.

Recall that the board’s sponsored categories are “NCDMB Prize for Niger Delta Region’s Oil and Gas Print Reporter of the Year; NCDMB Prize for Niger Delta Region’s Oil & Gas Broadcast Reporter of the Year and NCDMB Prize for Niger Delta Region’s Economy Reporter of the Year.

The prize for each award was previously one hundred and fifty thousand naira and a brand new laptop for each winner before the recent increase.