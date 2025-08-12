Winners Of 2025 Bishop Okonkwo Essay Emerge, Receive Over N2.5m Cash Prize

Fifteen-year-old Davina Phillips, a student of Bloombreeds School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay Competition for Secondary School Students in the country.

In the grading of the essays, Davina Phillips, according to the Chief Examiner, Prof Akachi Ezeigbo, moved from fourth position in the first round to the first position in the second (final) round. Davina scored 70 per cent in the first round and 80 per cent in the second to secure the tally of 75 per cent to become the overall winner of the competition.

However, 16-year-old Aniki Emmanuella Onizi, a student of Babcock High School, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State came second; while Maryam Opeyemi llyas, a 15-yearold student of Isawo Comprehensive High School, Wisdom Island, Ikorodu, Lagos emerged as the second runner-up.

The Chief Examiner said Aniki Emmanuella with a final tally of 68 per cent, scored 75 per cent in the first round; and Opeyemi Ilyas came third with 66 per cent in the final tally after scoring 71 per cent in the first round.

The Mike Okonkwo Annual National Essay Competition was instituted in 2004 as part of the activities commemorating the birthday of the Presiding Bishop of TREM, Dr Mike Okonkwo. The competition, according to a statement by Rev. Tony Samuel for CAD, was established as part of the contributions to the development of the nation’s education sector.

“For 19 years, Dr Mike Okonkwo has remained committed to this cause, using his God-given abilities, strength, and resources to bless the younger generation in their pursuit of academic excellence.

By encouraging students to develop strong reading and writing habits, Dr Mike Okonkwo, a man of faith, who believes in the holistic development of humanity, has made significant strides in achieving his vision through the institutionalisation of the Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition.”

For her outstanding performance, Davina Philips will receive a cheque for N1,000,000 and a laptop, while her school will be awarded a set of computers; Aniki Emmanuella, the first runner-up will get a cheque for N500,000 and a laptop, and her school will receive a set of computers; while Opeyemi Ilyas, who placed third will smile home with a cheque for N400,000 and a laptop, and a computer set for her school; and other finalists will each receive a consolation prize of N50,000.

The prize presentation ceremony will be held during the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture Series, billed to take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking further on the competition, Ezeigbo stated that after going through the submissions, the best five essays were selected and a second physical round stage of the competition was organised on a different topic to see the extent that the students would confirm their abilities in a more regulated examination environment.

The Chief Examiner, in her rating noted this year’s competition was good as the students demonstrated a clear understanding of the adult-theme issues at hand, and consequently responded in writing. Ezeigbo said: “As usual a substantial number revealed evidence of collaboration with peers and copying from the internet, text books and other sources.

It was easy to reach this conclusion because the imprints of sources were uncreatively left behind in the bodies of the essays submitted. “Similarly, we noticed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the generation of much of the content examined.”

However, she pointed out this has shown that students are doing well by consulting sources that have become inevitable in knowledge generation and transmission, adding that teachers must teach them to know how to use material creatively and intelligently for the purposes of verification and validation.

Meanwhile, the organisers said that the essay competition had sparked a heightened interest in research, extensive reading, and constructive writing among participating students