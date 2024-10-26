Winners Of 2024 TotalEnergies’ Startupper To Be Supported With N8m Grant Each

Share

HTotalEnergies Nigeria has announced that it will support each of the winners of 2024 TotalEnergies’ Startupper with N8 million as grant to help them develop their projects.

It added that they will also be given personalized support to develop their projects, along with local visibility, to boost awareness of their plans.

It announced the three local winners of the Startupper of the Year Challenge in Nigeria as:Temitope Yakubu in the Innov’Up category for best entrepreneur with INTERKOOL.

It explained that InterKool Storage Pod is a portable, solar-powered solution for preserving and transporting farm produce, extending shelf life and reducing diseases risk for small-scale farmers and retailers.

Another winner, according to the statement is Jacob Abiodun in the Cycle’Up category for best circular economy project with COCONOTO which is an innovation that transforms the coconut value chain for a greener, more sustainable future.

The company also announced Emmanuel Abah as the winner in the Power’Up category for best sustainable and affordable project with WASTE2LIGHT LTD. The statement explained that Waste2light Wind and Hydro Turbine is a pioneering initiative to produce electricity from wind and hydro sources, by converting plastic waste into 3D printed wind and hydro components.

“It added that Waste2light is championing to power Nigeria with clean electricity.

The statement explained that In Nigeria, 5906 applications were submitted, of which 1540 successfully completed the application process.

It added that from the 1540, the best 100 projects were selected; 14 finalists pitched their projects to a local panel of experts, out of which the three top winners emerged.

It said: “After the selection by a local and international jury of the 100 winners of the Startupper of the Year Challenge, in the 32 participating countries, the local winners of this special edition organized on the occasion of the Company’s centenary were honored during an official prize- giving ceremony that took place in Lagos.”

It added: “TotalEnergies’ fourth edition of the Startupper of the Year Challenge in figures:32 participating countries; 40 000 registrations submitted on the platform and 14 000 complete applications.”

